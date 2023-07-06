Celebrity Parents NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon' Carson Wentz is cementing his girl dad status with a third baby on the way By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 6, 2023 01:24PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Carson Wentz and family. Photo: Carson Wentz / Instagram Carson Wentz and his wife Madison have another baby girl on the way! The NFL quarterback, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, posting photos from a family photoshoot where they learned baby No. 3 will be another little girl. "We're so grateful that God has blessed us with... another GIRL coming soon! Can't wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair 🙃," the caption reads.Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting "But in all seriousness, we're so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!" he added. The photos show the couple laughing as their two girls — Hudson Rose, 20 months, and Hadley Jayne, 3 — experience a range of emotions. Wentz, who is a free agent after spending last season with the Washington Commanders, wished his wife a happy birthday and celebrated everything she does for their family in a heartfelt Instagram post. "Happy birthday to the best wifey and mama there is. You support and love our family so well and we're so grateful for you love! 🙌🏻" he wrote. Wentz and Madison married in July 2018 in Philadelphia, five months after he proposed shortly following his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.