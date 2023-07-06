NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'

Carson Wentz is cementing his girl dad status with a third baby on the way

Published on July 6, 2023 01:24PM EDT
NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'
Carson Wentz and family. Photo:

Carson Wentz / Instagram

Carson Wentz and his wife Madison have another baby girl on the way!

The NFL quarterback, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, posting photos from a family photoshoot where they learned baby No. 3 will be another little girl.

"We're so grateful that God has blessed us with... another GIRL coming soon! Can't wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair 🙃," the caption reads.

"But in all seriousness, we're so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!" he added.

The photos show the couple laughing as their two girls — Hudson Rose, 20 months, and Hadley Jayne, 3 — experience a range of emotions.

Wentz, who is a free agent after spending last season with the Washington Commanders, wished his wife a happy birthday and celebrated everything she does for their family in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to the best wifey and mama there is. You support and love our family so well and we're so grateful for you love! 🙌🏻" he wrote.

Wentz and Madison married in July 2018 in Philadelphia, five months after he proposed shortly following his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

