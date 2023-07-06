Former NFL Player Ryan Mallett Remembered by Family and Friends at Funeral

Family and friends of NFL player Ryan Mallett gathered together to remember him on Thursday.

Nearly 800 people gathered at Central United Methodist Church in Fayettesville to celebrate the life of the former New England Patriots quarterback, including former teammates, loved ones, and White Hall residents.

Many shared heartfelt stories during the service, local station Fox-16 reports, including Mallett’s agent and long-time friend JR Carroll.

“Everyone here today is here because Ryan gave a piece of himself to them and he loved them and everyone here today is here as an outward expression to you that although they may not get to tell you, they are here to let you know they unconditionally loved your son,” Carroll said.

“Ryan lived each day to the fullest,” his family said in his obituary. “Everyone knew he was a big-hearted, fun-loving guy, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach, and of course, playing sports.”

“But the thing closest to his heart was being with family and friends competing in some of his favorite activities: river trips, corn hole tournaments, trash talking his cousins (and Aunt Kay), playing golf, and filling his days with laughter and love,” they added.

Ryan Mallett photographed while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Wesley Hitt/Getty

Pastor Paul Young also spoke about how the football star accomplished many of his goals before he turned 35.

“He had the ability to influence and mentor young people. He fathered them," Pastor Young said. "They looked up to him as a father figure. One of his dreams was fulfilled when one of his players became a D1 player in college."

Scott Surratt, Mallett's high school coach from Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas, described how Mallett was a "fierce competitor, big tex shooter, Arkansas, Texas legend. A big tender heart. He had a heart as big as Texas but full of Arkansas."

Mallett was born on June 5, 1988, in Batesville, Ark. He knew from a young age that he loved football, becoming a star prospect out of high school. He graduated early from Texas High School to enroll at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor early in order to join the Arkansas Razorbacks and was named the offensive MVP of the Liberty Bowl in 2010.

Mallett was later named All-SEC second team in 2009 and 2010 before getting drafted to the NFL in 2011. He was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots and played professional football for seven years with the Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens.

Mallett appeared in eight games over three seasons for the Ravens, throwing for 648 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions, Sports Illustrated reported.

Ryan Mallett playing for the New England Patriots. Jim Rogash/Getty

After his professional football career, he followed in his father’s footsteps, taking on a role as an offensive coordinator at Mountain Home High School. He achieved another life goal when he became the head coach at White Hall High School.

Mallett was confirmed to have died in a tragic drowning accident in Destin, Florida, by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department last month.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that first responders were called to the beach in Destin, Florida shortly after 2 p.m. local time on June 27 following a report that a group of people in the water were “struggling to make their way back to shore.”

Mallett “went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out" of the water. “Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken,” but Mallett was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room, the sheriff's office said.

Following his death, his girlfriend Madison Carter, a medical student at Arkansas State, shared her regret at not being able to “save” Mallett no matter “how hard” she tried in a reflective Facebook post. She added that they loved each other “fiercely” in the short time they were together.

“I can never thank you enough for loving me the way that you did. In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life,” she wrote.

“Words cannot convey how badly I miss you,” she continued. “I hope you know how loved you are. I’m so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again."