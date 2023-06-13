NFL's Isaac Rochell and TikToker Wife Allison Kuch Expecting First Baby Together: 'Can't Wait'

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch are going to be parents!

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman, 28, and his TikTok influencer wife are expecting their first baby, the couple revealed on social media on Monday.



Kuch, also 28, shared a video on her TikTok showing the moment the couple found out they are expecting their first baby, inter-spliced with scenes from the couple's first maternity shoot.

“I’m nervous,” Kuch said as they both shift around anxiously, before erupting into screams and tears as they read the results.

“No way!” the mom-to-be exclaimed, stunned, as her husband added, "You're pregnant!"

"@Isaac Rochell 🤍👶🏽," she captioned the video.

The couple also shared the news on Instagram Monday, alongside photos from the shoot where they pose with an ultrasound photo.

"Baby coming december👼🏽🤍," they captioned the joint post.

Rochell also tweeted about his exciting baby news, writing, "Hey, everyone. Just wanted to let you know my wife is pregnant! CAN’T WAIT TO BE A DAD.”

Kuch and Rochell eloped in December 2020 and later enjoyed a destination wedding with loved ones in April 2021. In another TikTok, Kuch hinted that she'll take a different approach to sharing her life once her little one arrives.

“I’m definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I’ll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first two ultrasounds, going to Turks and Caicos, how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on the trip. I have 300 drafts, so I hope you guys are ready," she told fans.

“To the people seeing my rubbing my stomach in public… does it make sense now??" she captioned the video.

