NFL's DJ Moore and Fiancé Welcome Second Baby, Son Denniston Oliver: 'Unique Blessing'

DJ Moore and Raven Battle have welcomed their second baby.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver, 26, and his fiancé welcomed a baby boy, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

Son Denniston Oliver Moore III was born on Saturday, July 15, at 7:01 p.m.

"Another beautiful/ unique blessing was born into the Moore Family. We got to meet our new Prince D.O.M 3 on July 15, 2023 @7:01pm. A day/night to remember for him coming [on] his due date!!" they shared in the caption.

"Blessings to you son 🙏We Love You❤️💫," added the couple, who is also parents to daughter Arielle Melody, 3.

Sharing photos from their maternity shoot with PEOPLE, the couple shared their excitement to welcome their baby boy to their new home in Chicago



"We're looking forward to our first summer in Chicago," Moore told PEOPLE in June. "We hear Chicago has the best summers."



The couple said that Ari is "so excited to be a big sister," and the proud parents find it "very cool and exciting" that they'll welcome their little boy in the NFL athlete's second city he's played for after Ari was born in the first, Charlotte.



"We can’t wait until football season begins. We’ve been told that the city comes alive & together," the couple said.

Kinda Arzon

The couple is also looking forward to a wedding on the horizon, after the couple's engagement in February.

"I was proposed to on February 13, 2023. We haven’t begun planning a wedding. DJ and I aren’t really traditional people, we’ll probably elope with our babies," Battle told PEOPLE, adding, "If DJ has anything to do with planning it’ll probably include Disney World."

And as for the future, the family hopes to keep growing.

"We’ve been saying Moore party of 4, but we’re open to having MOORE children after our son is born," Battle said. "Ari tells everyone she’s going to have a sister next “

