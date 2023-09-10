The Most Adorable On-Field Moments Between NFL Dads and Their Kids

From Patrick Mahomes to Russell Wilson, here's a look at some of the sweetest moments shared between these NFL stars and their little ones ahead of the 2023 season

By
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld
Alexandra Schonfeld

Alexandra Schonfeld is a features writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since April 2022. Her work previously appeared in Newsweek.

Published on September 10, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Patrick M
Patrick Mahomes kisses his daughter, Sterling. Photo:

David Eulitt/Getty

These NFL players might be stars on the field, but at home, they're just dads. As the 2023 NFL season kicks off, here's a look at some of the most special people in these player's lives — their kids! From Patrick Mahomes' sideline moment with Sterling, to Russell Wilson running around with his daughter, Sienna at a pre-season practice, here are some of the most adorable moments shared between these NFL stars and their little ones on the field.

01 of 12

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his daughter, Sterling, before the game
Patrick Mahomes kisses his daughter, Sterling.

Jamie Squire/Getty

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are now parents of two, but this sweet photo shows the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback giving their first-born, Sterling, a sweet kiss on the cheek just before taking the field for a September 2022 game (and just months before little brother Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born.)

02 of 12

Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce and his family.

Jason Kelce/Instagram

Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce was sure to get some family time in ahead of the 2023 season's official start when his wife, Kylie McDevitt, and three kids, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray and Bennett Llewellyn, visited dad at practice.

"Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice," Kelce wrote on Instagram alongside the sweet family photo of his kids sporting their Eagles gear.

03 of 12

Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson chases after his daughter, Sienna,
Russell Wilson and his daughter, Sienna.

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty

Russell Wilson is the proud dad to three kids — with one on the way! The Denver Broncos quarterback shares daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison with his wife, Ciara, and is also stepdad to Future Zahir Wilburn, whom the singer shares with her ex-fiancé rapper Future.

In this adorable photo from July 22, Russell is seen chasing after Sienna, who is all smiles in her Broncos dress, after a pre-season practice.

04 of 12

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins family
Kirk Cousins with his family.

Kirk Cousins/ Instagram

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins shares two young sons, Turner and Cooper, with his wife Julie Hampton Cousins.

"It does mean a great deal to me that my boys could come to training, camp, practices, and watch practice and play catch with us afterward, and come into locker room after a special win," Kirk told PEOPLE in 2023 of his kids' budding interest in the sport. "And they stay up late to watch the game because they're so wanting to follow it."

05 of 12

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg with their kids, Hadley and Hudson
Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg with their kids, Hadley and Hudson.

Carson Wentz Instagram

Carson Wentz, who is now a free agent after playing for the Washington Commanders last season, shares two little girls with his wife, Madison “Maddie” Oberg — and they have another little one on the way.

"The best crew I could ask for 🙌🏻 grateful for their support ALWAYS!," Carson wrote in September 2022 on Instagram alongside this photo of his daughters sporting yellow in support of dad.

06 of 12

Van Jefferson

Van Jefferson #12 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his daughter
Van Jefferson and his daughter, Bella.

Michael Owens/Getty

L.A. Rams' Van Jefferson shared a sweet moment with his daughter, Bella, following the NFC Championship game in January 2022 — just months before his wife, Samaria, went viral for going into labor with their son, Champ Curtis, during the Super Bowl.

In addition to Bella and Champ the couple also share son Elijah and Van is also father to son, Vanchi, whom he welcomed with another partner when he and Samaria were broken up.

07 of 12

Randall Cobb

Wide receiver Randall Cobb #18 of the Dallas Cowboys holds his 1-year-old son Caspain
Randall Cobb and his son, Caspian.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty

As 2019 Dallas Cowboys training camp came to a close, Randall Cobb held on to his pint-sized son, Caspian in this sweet post-practice shot. Cobb, who now plays for the New York Jets, shares two sons with his wife, Aiyda, and in a 2023 episode of  Hard Knocks shared that the "Cobb Mob" was growing as they are expecting their third child.

08 of 12

Jake Matthews

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jack Matthews had some special visitors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of the season. In a series of photos shared by his wife, Meggi, on Instagram, the couple is seen posing with their infant son, Beckett, on the field during family practice. In the other shots, the little guy is seen posing alongside a football helmet and being held by the team's mascot.

09 of 12

Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill
Drue Tranquill and his family.

Jackie Tranquill/Instagram

The Tranquill family looked picture-perfect in August 2019 at SoFi Stadium ahead of the season. Drue, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, shares three children with his wife, Jackie: Elijah and Grace, pictured above, and Mackenzie, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

10 of 12

Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker Celebrates with Son James and Daughter Isabelle On-Field After Super Bowl Win
Harrison Butker with his kids. Gregory Shamus/Getty

After winning the 2023 Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker was joined on the field by two of his biggest fans — his son and daughter! The two looked on as their dad had some fun in the celebratory confetti.

11 of 12

Matthew Stafford

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is embraced by his wife, Kelly as their children frolic in confett
Matthew Stafford and his family.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was joined on the field by his wife, Kelly, and their little ones following his team's Super Bowl win in 2022. The couple, who have four daughters, shared a sweet moment after the game while the little ones can be seen playing around in confetti, joined by one of Cooper Kupp's sons.

12 of 12

Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI
Cooper Kupp celebrates after his Super Bowl win in 2022 with his family.

Andy Lyons/Getty

Speaking of Cooper Kupp, while celebrating the 2022 Super Bowl win with his team, he took a moment to lift one of his little ones up, up and away over his head. He and his wife, Anna, share three sons together: Cooper Jameson, Cypress Stellar and Solas Reign.

