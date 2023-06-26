NFL Broadcaster Charissa Thompson 'Immediately Started Bawling' Seeing Home Get Robbed on Phone Camera

NFL broadcaster Charissa Thompson is opening up about a frightening and emotional incident recently when she watched her home get robbed from her phone security cameras.



On the latest episode of Thompson’s “Calm Down” podcast with fellow NFL reporter Erin Andrews, the 41-year-old said it’s been “a rough week for your gal over here” before launching into the harrowing details. The broadcaster, who covers NFL games for FOX and broadcasts Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime, said she wasn’t home at the time the robbery took place.



“I was at the ranch, I got a text message in the morning that said my front door in L.A. had been, you know, the alarm had went off at 12:15 at night and I was like, that’s weird,” Thompson recalled. “So, I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hands.”



Thompson said “I immediately started bawling and [had] this feeling in my stomach of like, holy sh– I’ve just been robbed.”



“And now it’s the panic of trying to check the other cameras, the angles,” she said, describing her hectic reaction as she watched three men climb over her “big, huge,” 15-foot fence in the backyard, which she said she added to her house recently “to feel secure.”

Charissa Thompson. Anna Webber/Getty Images

Thompson said the intruders then broke a window in her home from the outside, climbed inside and robbed the house within four minutes while the alarms sounded.

"These were professionals,” Thompson guessed. “They knew exactly how much time they had. They were only in there for four minutes.”

Charissa Thompson. Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Thompson estimated that “thousands” of dollars worth of stuff was taken from her Los Angeles home and that the men used her pillowcases as bags.

But most of all Thompson said she was left shaken from the incident, noting in the episode that she’s also been stalked and hacked in the past, which led her to get a German Shepherd, a husky, and increase the security systems at her home.

“They can take all that stuff, but the thing that they took to me that was the most valuable is my sense of security,” Thompson said. “And that’s not something I can go claim on an insurance form."