N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'

The Emmy Award-winning journalist for NY1, who was open about her pancreatic cancer treatment, died on Sunday

By
Published on September 5, 2023 03:22PM EDT
Ruschell Boone. Photo:

Ruschell Boone/Instagram

Beloved anchor Ruschell Boone has died due to complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 48.

News of her death was announced by NY1 on Tuesday.

Boone, who became an anchor in 2021, briefly stepped away from her desk shortly after celebrating 20 years with NY1 in June 2022, according to the station.

The following month, NY1 revealed the Emmy award-winning journalist was being treated for cancer.

Boone returned to the desk in March 2023 after nine months of treatment, which she documented on her personal social media accounts, NY1 said in a previous statement.

On July 27, 2023, Boone announced on social media that she was “back in treatment” after the cancer had “metastasized” to her liver.

Boone died Sunday due to complications related to the cancer, according to NY1. The station described Boone as “a friend and mentor to many.”

“A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a journalist, a Jamaican-American, a true New Yorker, Ruschell leaves behind a rich and loving legacy for her family, her friends and her city,” the station said in a touching tribute.

Ruschell Boone.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Boone immigrated from Kingston, Jamaica to the Bronx with her family when she was just 11 years old, according to NY1. She graduated from Harry S. Truman High School, and later Baruch College in Manhattan. 

After finding her passion for journalism during her senior year of college, Boone eventually joined NY1 as a Queens reporter in 2002.

In addition to her Emmy Award, which she received for her series New York: Unfiltered, Boone also received awards for Best Spot News Reporting from the New York Association of Black Journalists and Best Feature Reporting from the New York Press Club Award, per NY1.

Ruschell Boone.

Ruschell Boone/Instagram

In 2021, Boone was named anchor of News All Day. The following year, it was revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 pancreatic cancer.

“I had a stomach pain, I had back pain,” Boone previously recalled, per NY1. “I was gaining weight and losing weight eating the same amount of food.” 

Ruschell Boone.

Ruschell Boone/Instagram

Boone returned to the anchor desk cancer-free in March 2023. The award-winning journalist said she was “feeling great” at the time.

“I thank you all. For sticking with me, and I thank you for watching today,” she said at the time, per NY1. “May you all have a good day, and take your health very seriously.” 

But just four months later, NY1 announced that Boone was stepping away from the desk once again to receive additional cancer treatment.

In her July 27 post on social media, Boone said the chemo seemed to be working. “Prayers have carried me through the difficult moments,” she noted, adding, “Thank u for rooting for me❤️.”

Boone passed away just over a month later. She is survived by her sons Jackson and Carter as well as her husband, Todd.

“Ruschell had a unique ability to connect with New Yorkers — through the screen and in person — in a way that made her feel like a trusted friend,” NY1 said in Tuesday’s tribute. “Highlighting the city’s diverse communities was always a priority.”

