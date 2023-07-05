Newlyweds Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Have Dinner Date Night in Paris

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have arrived in the city of love.



The newlyweds were pictured leaving Costes restaurant in Paris, France, on Tuesday night, following a dinner date in the French capital.

Watts and Crudup, both 54, held hands outside the eatery as Watts flashed a smile to awaiting cameras.

The couple arrived just in time for Paris Fashion Week, which finishes on Friday July 6. Their Paris trip comes nearly a month after Watts confirmed they got married in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, The Watcher star shared a video of her hotel room view to her Instagram story after arriving in Paris. The black-and-white clip saw Watts filming the sky and buildings across from her from her very high hotel room balcony.

A second video posted by the King Kong actress saw her smiling in front of a Eurostar train as she stood in a train station. “Love the @eurostar,” Watts captioned, as she walked along the station platform.

Last month, Watts and Crudup sparked marriage rumors when they were spotted in wedding gear in photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple's outing comes after confirming their marriage last month. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Watts later confirmed the marriage as she shared a photo of herself and Crudup in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse with wide smiles as Watts holds onto a bouquet of white flowers.

"Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," Watts simply captioned the photo. The actress, wearing a gorgeous white wedding dress, stood opposite Crudup, who donned a sleek navy suit without a tie.

Watts and Crudup have been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together. They didn't take their relationship public until almost five years later, though, when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.



Watts shared a clip from her Paris travels on Instagram. Naomi Watts Instagram

In April, Watts was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger, setting off engagement rumors at the time when she wore the ring on the same finger during a Today appearance.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here," Hoda Kotb said on air. "It just struck me. But it's beautiful." Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

The actress shares her two children Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with ex Liev Schreiber — who is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Taylor Niesen. Meanwhile, Crudup is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker.