Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Spend Date Night in Santa Monica

Jon Hamm and new wife Anna Osceola are spending quality time together.

The pair were photographed exiting dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica after a romantic date night on Thursday, nearly two months after they tied the knot.

For the outing, Hamm, 52, sported a bright smile while looking casual in a pair of navy pants, a light blue button-up shirt and brown shoes, as he led Osceola out of the restaurant.

Osceola, 35, meanwhile, wore a black and red checkered peekaboo dress with matching strappy black sandals.

Newlyweds Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, are seen exiting the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. BACKGRID

The newlyweds — who costarred together in Confess, Fletch and first met on the set of Mad Men's series finale — tied the knot at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, where Mad Men’s finale was filmed, in June.

Hamm starred as the iconic series lead Don Draper on the series, while Osceola had a one-episode arc as her character, Clementine, in 2015.

During their big day, Hamm and Osceola were joined by various celebrity pals, including Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, TMZ reported.

Newlyweds Jon Hamm, 52, and Anna Osceola, 35, are seen exiting the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. BACKGRID

The couple then took part in their honeymoon in early July, when they were spotted soaking up the sun in bathing suits on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

In photos, Hamm could be seen sporting a classic pair of mint green bathing suit shorts while his new wife donned a yellow bikini.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following his nuptials, Hamm opened up about his feelings for Osceola in an episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two podcast with host Bruce Bozzi, saying that his marriage to her was "the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life]."

"Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you," he said during the podcast appearance.

Hamm added, “It’s exciting, it’s exciting because it’s all potential, it’s all possibility, and it’s all positive.”

