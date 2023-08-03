Pa. Newlywed 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Attacked in Hotel While on Honeymoon

Larry Gilmore and his new wife were enjoying their honeymoon in Pittsburgh when he was brutally attacked

Published on August 3, 2023 12:28PM EDT
Larry Gilmore and his wife Shalawrae Gilmore
Larry Gilmore and his wife Shalawrae. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A Pennsylvania newlywed was seriously injured after he was attacked by a man while on his honeymoon last week.

Larry Gilmore was viciously assaulted inside the lobby of the Even Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh just after 7 p.m. on July 24, according to loved ones and a statement from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

According to KKTV, The Tribune-Review and Fox News, police said surveillance footage captured Gilmore waiting alone at an elevator when a man walked up behind him and put him in a chokehold. The suspect then allegedly stomped on him before stealing Gilmore’s wallet and pants.

“Police and medics attended to a 41-year-old male victim who was unresponsive and bleeding profusely from severe trauma to his head,” the police statement reads. “Medics transported him to the hospital in critical condition.”

Gilmore’s wife, Shalawrae, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset medical and other costs in what she says will be a “long” and “difficult” recovery.

“He is currently fighting for his life in the ICU with extensive trauma to his body,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

According to the GoFundMe page, Gilmore is a father to three children and is expecting a fourth child at the end of year.

Per the statement, police said the suspect was quickly apprehended. Heiko-Lamar Calhoun, 26, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and recklessly endangering another person. It’s unclear if Calhoun has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by local station WPXI, Calhoun allegedly told officers that he brutally attacked Gilmore after claiming the newlywed said something to provoke him. It’s unclear whether Calhoun was a guest at the hotel.

The Even Hotel said in a statement to WPXI that it is assisting local authorities with their investigation and that between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., the hotel is only accessible to those with a guest key and the doors to the property are locked.

