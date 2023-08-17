New Zealand Mom Faces Life in Prison After Being Found Guilty of Killing Her 3 Young Daughters

Lauren Dickason could face life in prison for the deaths of her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 01:16AM EDT
Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls
Lauren Dickason receives guilty verdict from New Zealand jurors . Photo:

1News/ Youtube

On Wednesday, a jury in New Zealand found a woman guilty of murdering her three young children

During the Christchurch High Court trial, Lauren Dickason admitted that she killed her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè, but later pleaded not guilty to murder, the Associated Press reported. 

The crime reportedly took place two years ago at their family home in Timaru. Dickason, 42, and her husband Graham Dickason, were both working in the medical field at the time of the tragedy. The father, an orthopedic surgeon, claimed he was not present when the crime was committed and that he made the grim discoveries of his daughter's dead bodies after he returned home from a work dinner, according to CBS News.

Graham told investigators that he was aware that his spouse struggled with her mental health after becoming a mother but that he never thought she was capable of physically harming any of their three children.

The family had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa only days before the homicides. According to the outlet, they were looking to escape unrest going on in their home country and have a brighter future with new beginnings.

Mandy Sibanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family in her home in Pretoria, South Africa
Mandy Sibanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family.

AP Photo/Sebabatso Mosamo

Although Lauren confessed to the killings, she insisted that she was not mentally stable at the time, thus making her not responsible which reportedly lead to a not-guilty plea, NBC News reports. Despite her attempts to insist that she wasn’t at fault, prosecutors revealed troubling phone messages and online history in the weeks before the killings. She’d also allegedly made comments about wanting to kill her children and searched for the “most effective overdose in kids” via Google.

After four weeks, the jury reached a conclusion. She was declared guilty after rejecting her legal defense with New Zealand’s insanity and infanticide laws. However, the group’s decision was not unanimous. The jury voted 11-1 for her conviction but under New Zealand law, the split was allowed.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lauren could be sentenced to life in prison for the death of her three daughters. AP cited a report from Radio New Zealand that the mother did not move as the verdict was handed down. Once she was being taken out of the courtroom, she began to weep softly. Several jurors were also heard crying.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson offered his condolences surrounding the ill-fated situation. On behalf of the police department, he noted that the force was saddened for the relatives who were robbed of getting the opportunity to watch Liané, Maya, and Karla grow up and live out their lives.

“Words cannot begin to express the tragic circumstances of this investigation,” he said. 

Courthouse gavel
Courthouse gavel.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“We would like to encourage families and individuals around the world to be aware of the symptoms of postpartum depression as early as possible, both for yourselves, as well as close family and friends around you,” Lauren’s mother and father Malcolm and Wendy Fawkes, said in the statement. 

Christchurch, New Zealand, July 24, 2021; Signage for the High Court building in Christchurch, New Zealand
Christchurch, New Zealand courthouse.

Getty Images

Maya, Karla, and Lianè were suffocated with pillows and placed in their beds under the covers before Lauren reportedly attempted to kill herself. According to the New Zealand Herald, prior to mid-July 2023, much of the information in the case had been suppressed.

Related Articles
Deja Taylor, Abigail Zwerner, Abby Zwerner
'I Got My Mom's Gun Last Night': Mother of Boy, 6, Who Shot Va. Teacher Pleads Guilty to Child Neglect
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
Iowa Man Charged with Murder Months After Missing Girlfriend Found Dead in Ditch
fleeing suspect hits SUV kills pregnant woman
Pregnant Mom Is Killed in Crash, Husband Hospitalized After Teen Allegedly Fleeing Police Strikes Car
Spencer Moen, N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
N.D. Man Told Police Wife Died After She 'Face Planted' on Stairs. Now He's Charged with Murder
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death and Left Under Her Bed While Dad Was at Work
Texas Girl, 11, Was Strangled to Death While Dad Was at Work and Frantically Trying to Reach Her
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before
6-Year-Old Shot Dead by 9-Year-Old in Florida, Say Police
6-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 9-Year-Old in Florida, Say Police
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Car into Brick Wall at 100 mph to Kill Boyfriend: 'This Was Murder'
Harris County Civil Courthouse in Houston, Texas, USA.
Texas Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion Settlement in Image-Based Sexual Abuse Case
Anna Willis (Letalien) Domestic Violence Victim
Ala. Woman Suffers Severe Burns When Husband Allegedly Pours Flammable Liquid on Her, Sets Her on Fire
P'Aris Moore an 8-year-old Virginia girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2022
Va. Girl, 8, Was Killed by Gunshot While Playing in Front Yard. Months Later, 2 Men Are Charged
mugshot of Karla Jackelin Morales
Woman Sentenced for Luring Man to 'Depraved' Murder at Hands of Gang Members After Rap Feud
Cecily Aguilar, the woman charged in connection with the 2020 killing of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison
Texas Woman Jailed for 30 Years for Involvement in Murder of U.S. Soldier Vanessa Guillén
Florida Orange County Sheriff Vehicle January 18, 2021
4 Charged After Florida Woman Claims She Was Kidnapped and Held in Dog Cage
Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old Michigan boy who died by suicide over sextortion
Teen Died by Suicide After Alleged Online 'Sextortion,' 2 Nigerian Men Extradited to U.S. to Face Charges
Sheryl Ferguson
California Judge Allegedly Texts Staff: 'I Just Shot My Wife. I Won't Be in Tomorrow,' Prosecutors Say