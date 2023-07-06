New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty

A brave canine working with the Troy Police Department in New York is expected to make a full recovery after sustaining multiple stab wounds while helping to apprehend a suspected burglar.

The Troy Police Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the canine, a Belgian Malinois named Norbi, had been on duty earlier in the day helping police track down an armed burglary suspect in the Emerald Greens neighborhood of Troy.

Several people in the neighborhood had reported to police that a robber had been trying to enter their home, prompting a police response around 4 a.m., according to local news station WYNT.

Norbi and his handler had been trying to track down the robber in a wooded area near the neighborhood.

The pair found the suspect; however, when Norbi and his handler attempted to take the individual into custody, he reportedly lunged at the leashed dog, stabbing Norbi a dozen times on his back and his side, per The Times Union of Albany. The suspect also allegedly sustained an injury from the dog biting him on the leg.

Norbi was rushed to Upstate Veterinary Services to receive treatment for his wounds and was able to recover and be released later that day, according to police officials.

The Troy Police Department shared the good news in its Facebook post about Norbi's injuries. The post also included photos of the Belgian Malinois exiting the veterinary hospital to a hero's greeting.

In the pictures, police officers are lined up and applauding Norbi's bravery as the dog exits the facility.

"We are thrilled to report that Norbi has made a remarkable recovery," The Troy Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The department added, “Canine Norbi is expected to make a full recovery and will be returning to active duty after a period of rest and rehabilitation."

The Troy Police Department added that it "remains committed to providing the highest level of public safety, and we will continue to rely on the exceptional skills and dedication of our K-9 Unit, including Canine Norbi, in our ongoing efforts to protect and serve the residents of Troy."

