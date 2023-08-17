N.Y. Couple Is Killed in Wrong-Way Crash by Alleged DUI Driver, Leaving 2 Young Daughters Orphaned

A husband and wife were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island, N.Y., over the weekend that police allege was caused by a drunk driver.

Sotirios Spanos, 32, was allegedly driving drunk when his Acura MDX crossed over the yellow divider on Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow and struck a Ferrari Convertible carrying two 37-year-olds at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department.

A criminal complaint obtained by News 12 Long Island, NBC New York, and ABC 7 New York show the victims have been identified as married couple Odalis and Ismenia Urena.

The woman, who was a passenger in the convertible, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man died a short time later at a local hospital, the release states.

ABC 7 New York and CBS News report the pair are survived by two young daughters.

Spanos, of Syosset, remained at the scene and agreed to a preliminary breath test, the results of which allegedly revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint cited by all three news outlets.

Spanos was subsequently arrested on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said.

It's unclear if Spanos has entered a plea, but his attorney, Steven Epstein, gave a statement to News 12 Long Island following the suspect’s Sunday arraignment.

“I just ask that everybody keep in mind that not every accident results in criminal responsibility,” he said in part, per the outlet. “And I ask that everybody be patient while the facts of this case are fully investigated.”

