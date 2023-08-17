N.Y. Couple Is Killed in Wrong-Way Crash by Alleged DUI Driver, Leaving 2 Young Daughters Orphaned

Sotirios Spanos is accused of driving drunk and crashing his SUV into a convertible carrying a married couple, authorities say

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta Headshot
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 11:20AM EDT
Odalis and Ismenia Urena were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island, N.Y
Odalis and Ismenia Urena. Photo:

Facebook

A husband and wife were killed in a wrong-way crash on Long Island, N.Y., over the weekend that police allege was caused by a drunk driver.

Sotirios Spanos, 32, was allegedly driving drunk when his Acura MDX crossed over the yellow divider on Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow and struck a Ferrari Convertible carrying two 37-year-olds at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Nassau County Police Department.

A criminal complaint obtained by News 12 Long Island, NBC New York, and ABC 7 New York show the victims have been identified as married couple Odalis and Ismenia Urena. 

The woman, who was a passenger in the convertible, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man died a short time later at a local hospital, the release states.

ABC 7 New York and CBS News report the pair are survived by two young daughters.

Spanos, of Syosset, remained at the scene and agreed to a preliminary breath test, the results of which allegedly revealed that his blood alcohol concentration was more than three times the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint cited by all three news outlets.

Spanos was subsequently arrested on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, police said. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It's unclear if Spanos has entered a plea, but his attorney, Steven Epstein, gave a statement to News 12 Long Island following the suspect’s Sunday arraignment.

“I just ask that everybody keep in mind that not every accident results in criminal responsibility,” he said in part, per the outlet. “And I ask that everybody be patient while the facts of this case are fully investigated.”

Related Articles
Person County Court House North Carolina
Father Accused of Murdering Driver Who Allegedly Struck, Killed His Son Moments Before
Judge finds Mackenzie Shirilla guilty of murder in deadly Strongsville crash that killed 2
Teen Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Car into Brick Wall at 100 mph to Kill Boyfriend: 'This Was Murder'
A crash in Folly Beach, S.C. killed Samantha Hutchinson and seriously injured her new husband, Aric Hutchinson
Mom of Bride Struck in Golf Cart After Wedding Confronts Suspect During Hearing: 'She Killed All of Us'
PA. Man Allegedly Tried to Crash His Car Into a House, Ended up on Roof Instead
Pa. Man Allegedly Crashed Car into House Intentionally, Wound up Wedged into 2nd Floor
Julie D. Skeen, Hannah Fetters, Grace Fetters, Portland fatal car crash
Mom Driving for DoorDash Is Killed Along with 2 Twin 18-Year-Olds in Crash; Teens Were Street-Racing
Rex Heuermann mug shot
Wife, 2 Children of Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann Were Out of State When Women Were Killed
Memorial Fund for Madison Faltisco
New York Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run by Suspected Drunk Driver She Refused to Ride With Earlier
Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz
2 Teen Best Friends Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver: '2 Guys that People Loved to Be Around'
Rex Heuermann, Long Island Serial Killer Suspect
Video Shows Gilgo Beach Suspect's Arrest in Manhattan — and D.A. Explains Why He Was Detained There
Wynter Cole Smith
Man Charged with Kidnapping and Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter of Ex-Girlfriend
Dr Jaime Yun
'Brilliant' Surgeon Who was Dad of 2 Is Killed After Punch During Road Rage Incident
Chicago Murders
Ill. Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Teen Daughter and Wounds Son Days After Wife Obtained an Order of Protection
3 Young Brothers Shot and Killed By Father in Ohio, Mom Injured
Ohio Father Accused of Killing 3 Young Sons Indicted, Allegedly Planned Attack for 'Several Months'
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Grieving S.C. Groom Sues Suspected Drunk Driver and Bars for Bride's 'Preventable' Death
Samantha Hutchinson and Aric Hutchinson
Driver in Golf Cart Crash that Killed Bride Allegedly Drove with Blood Alcohol Level 3 Times Over Legal Limit
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Pleads Guilty to Driving Drunk in High-Speed Crash That Killed Woman: Report