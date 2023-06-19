New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Wife Katia Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Amapola

Francisco Lindor had a very special first at-bat when he returned to baseball on Father's Day after welcoming a baby girl with wife Katia

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 19, 2023 11:38AM EDT
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Wife Katia Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Amapola
Photo:

Instagram/katia.lindor

Francisco Lindor is officially a father of two!

The New York Mets star, 29, and wife Katia have welcomed their second baby, daughter Amapola Chloé, the couple confirmed on Instagram Sunday. The couple are also parents to daughter Kalina, 2½.

Though they didn't share any further details of the birth, the new girl dad of two had a special moment in his first at-bat since his daughter's birth, which took place on Father's Day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Wife Katia Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Amapola

Instagram/katia.lindor

Lindor hit a home-run in the first inning, with Katia sharing the scene in an Instagram Story and crediting the amazing moment to her husband's "Girl dad power."

Earlier this month, the new mom of two shared a photo of Lindor chasing his daughter around the field during practice.

"If there is one thing that this guy never fails at, it is being an exceptional daddy 🫶🏽 We love you @lindor12bc," she captioned photos of the sweet father-daughter moment.

During a recent interview with Haute Living, Lindor admitted that his views on baseball have changed since starting a family.

"Before my family — my wife and my daughter — baseball was probably 85 percent of my life. Now, it has shifted a little bit," he said.

Related Articles
Francisco Lindor
Mets' Star Francisco Lindor Opens Up About His Love Language with Wife, Katia: 'I'm Learning Her Ways'
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on May 03, 2022
Francisco Lindor Is Proud of His Hair — But Says He'd Shave Head if Mets Ever Won World Series (Exclusive)
of joe-jonas-sophie-turner-baby-bump-13555a25df8e4d44b214d86ff0763237.jpg and justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-kids-031556fee04746d49706b7c4b03457b1.jpg
Boy Band Members Who Are Now Fathers
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
Maks Chmerkovskiy Welcomes Second Baby with Peta Murgatroyd: 'Happy Father’s Day to Me!'
Nabela Noor
Nabela Noor and Husband Seth Martin Welcome Second Baby Girl — See the Photos!
Alex Rodriguez with his daughters
Alex Rodriguez's 2 Kids: All About Natasha and Ella
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Son with Husband Jack Brooksbank — and Shares His Name!
Mets star Francisco Lindor's daughter steals the show during press conference
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Moments with Daughter Malti
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Dancing With the Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Welcomes a Baby Girl: 'She Is Here and Healthy'
'Dancing with the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Second Baby Girl: 'She Is Here and Healthy'
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome a Baby Boy, Son Jordan
Elijah Wilkinson and Wife Gabrielle Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jordan — See the Photos!
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Dwayne Johnson and daughters
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black attend PFLAG National 50th Anniversary Gala at Marriott Marquis on March 03, 2023 in New York City.
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Second Baby, Son Phoenix Rose
Kane Brown's family
Kane Brown's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know