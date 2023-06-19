New York Mets' Francisco Lindor and Wife Katia Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Amapola

Francisco Lindor is officially a father of two!

The New York Mets star, 29, and wife Katia have welcomed their second baby, daughter Amapola Chloé, the couple confirmed on Instagram Sunday. The couple are also parents to daughter Kalina, 2½.

Though they didn't share any further details of the birth, the new girl dad of two had a special moment in his first at-bat since his daughter's birth, which took place on Father's Day.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram/katia.lindor

Lindor hit a home-run in the first inning, with Katia sharing the scene in an Instagram Story and crediting the amazing moment to her husband's "Girl dad power."

Earlier this month, the new mom of two shared a photo of Lindor chasing his daughter around the field during practice.

"If there is one thing that this guy never fails at, it is being an exceptional daddy 🫶🏽 We love you @lindor12bc," she captioned photos of the sweet father-daughter moment.

During a recent interview with Haute Living, Lindor admitted that his views on baseball have changed since starting a family.

"Before my family — my wife and my daughter — baseball was probably 85 percent of my life. Now, it has shifted a little bit," he said.

