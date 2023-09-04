N.Y. Man Accused of Beating and Throwing 65-Year-Old Neighbor Out of 3rd-Story Window to His Death

Damien Young, 38, is accused of attacking Angel Lopez, 65, in their shared apartment building early Thursday morning, according to multiple reports

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Damien Young, charged with murder in Rochester, NY
Damien Young. Photo:

Division of Criminal Justice Services, New York State

A Rochester, N.Y., man was charged with murder after police alleged that he severely beat a 65-year-old man and threw him out of a third-floor window, according to reports from WROC, 13 WHAM and News10 NBC.

Damien Young, 38, is accused of attacking Angel Lopez, 65, in their shared apartment building early Thursday morning, reported 13 WHAM. Lopez initially landed on a second-floor fire escape before falling onto the pavement where he died from his injuries, according to WROC, citing police.

Young was arrested Thursday and taken to Rochester General Hospital under a Mental Hygiene Law, reported News10 NBC. He is currently in custody at Monroe County Jail, according to jail records.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As of Friday, 13 WHAM reported that Rochester police had been unable to locate any of Lopez’ relatives in the aftermath of the incident. 

Young appeared in court Saturday and pleaded not guilty, 13 WHAM reported, and requested to represent himself. A judge denied the request and remanded him to jail without bail, the outlet reported. 

According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Young is a Level 2 registered sex offender, having served a prison sentence for an attempted abuse in 2006. 

Anyone with information can call the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.

Related Articles
ralph yarl
Judge Rules White Man Who Allegedly Shot Black Teen For Ringing The Wrong Doorbell Will Face Trial
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
16-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Man Fatally Shot Following Alleged Confrontation with Scooter Thieves
Joel Bauza and Joysee Cartagena Clemente
Man Claimed Girlfriend Found with Zip-Tie Around Neck Died by Suicide. A Month Later, He's Charged with Murder
Carrington Harris, Louisiana woman who was arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather.
La. Woman Accused of Stabbing Grandfather After He Asked Her to Shower, Police Say
brittany McGlone
Brittany McGlone Was Murdered in Her Boyfriend's Bed — And the Case Has Been Cold for More than 15 Years
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Ruby Franke Spoke Cryptically About 'Dirty Little Secret' Days Before Arrest: Report
Tatyana Remley arrested hitman husband mark 09 01 23
California Equestrian Is Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M After Friend Revealed Alleged Plot
Bruce Johnson Junior & Mary Johnson
Mom Fatally Stabbed 11-Year-Old Boy, Who ID'd Her as Killer in Hospital Shortly Before Death
6-month-old dead, triple shooting Hills at Greenbriar Atlanta
6-Month-Old Boy Dead, 2 Others Injured in Shooting at Atlanta Apartment Complex
police-tape.jpg
10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Stabs Her Dad While He Assaults Her Mom: 'Awful Situation,' Say Police
Va. Husband Arrested After Missing Wifeâs Remains Found in Woods
Va. Husband Who Posted on Social Media About Missing Wife Charged with Murder After Remains Are Found in Woods
Jazmyn Johnson charged with murder and kidnapping in Mississippi
Woman Arrested After Man Shot and Killed and 10-Month-Old Baby Abducted in Mississippi
handcuffs
Man Charged with Larceny Months After He Found $5,000 Outside of Connecticut Bank
Justin Guice, arrested in Modesto, Ca. in connection with a murder in 2004.
DNA Leads to Arrest in Nearly 20-Year-Old California Cold Case
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'
Evangeline Gunter
Woman Shoots 4-Year-Old Girl in the Chest While Trying to Demonstrate Gun Safety, Say Police