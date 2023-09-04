N.Y. Man Accused of Beating and Throwing 65-Year-Old Neighbor Out of 3rd-Story Window to His Death

A Rochester, N.Y., man was charged with murder after police alleged that he severely beat a 65-year-old man and threw him out of a third-floor window, according to reports from WROC, 13 WHAM and News10 NBC.

Damien Young, 38, is accused of attacking Angel Lopez, 65, in their shared apartment building early Thursday morning, reported 13 WHAM. Lopez initially landed on a second-floor fire escape before falling onto the pavement where he died from his injuries, according to WROC, citing police.

Young was arrested Thursday and taken to Rochester General Hospital under a Mental Hygiene Law, reported News10 NBC. He is currently in custody at Monroe County Jail, according to jail records.

As of Friday, 13 WHAM reported that Rochester police had been unable to locate any of Lopez’ relatives in the aftermath of the incident.

Young appeared in court Saturday and pleaded not guilty, 13 WHAM reported, and requested to represent himself. A judge denied the request and remanded him to jail without bail, the outlet reported.

According to the New York State Sex Offender Registry, Young is a Level 2 registered sex offender, having served a prison sentence for an attempted abuse in 2006.

Anyone with information can call the Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.

