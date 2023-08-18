New York Liberty Star Sabrina Ionescu Has Shoes ‘Stolen’ From Rival Team’s Arena

New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu is asking for the return of her shoes after she says they were stolen from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Prior to the Liberty’s 88-75 loss to the Aces Thursday, the guard, 25, wrote on Twitter (now known as X) that her shoes disappeared.

“Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena… Please just bring me my insoles back RIP to my Sabrina 1s,” she tweeted.

Two photos of shoes accompanied Ionescu’s post. One of the pics featured the "Thanks Uncle Phil" shoes, which is a nod to Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who attended the University of Oregon as did Ionescu, per CBS Sports. The other photo depicts green and yellow sneakers, with the word ‘QUACK,’ paying homage to Ionescu’s alma mater whose athletic teams are nicknamed the Ducks.

As for the status of her shoes following the Liberty’s loss, Ionescu said, per ESPN: "I have no idea. I haven't heard anything yet."

The sneakers worn by Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty during the game against the Las Vegas Aces on August 15, 2023. Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty

The Liberty played the Aces twice this past week at the latter team's home arena. On Tuesday, the Liberty won the Commissioner’s Cup Championship, the first in their history, by beating the Aces 82-63. Both teams were off on Wednesday before playing Thursday's regular season game at the same Arena.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per ESPN, Ionescu didn’t know when her shoes went missing, saying that they were initially locked up in the opposing team’s arena along with other Liberty gear in between the two games.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Michelob Ultra Arena, provided this statement to PEOPLE Friday: "We are aware of this situation and are working with Metro Police to investigate."



Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello addressed the issue prior to the team’s Thursday game, saying that the insoles of Ionescu’s missing shoes were more important "She's got some [other] shoes here,” Brondello said. “They travel with enough shoes. It was just about the insoles. Hopefully, they can be found. Keep the shoes, but give the insoles back. She can get plenty of shoes. But we're on the road, so it's not like we can just get some insoles."

PEOPLE reached out to the New York Liberty for further comment.

As of Friday, the Liberty rank number two in the WNBA standings with a 24-7 record behind the Aces, who lead with 28 wins and three losses.

