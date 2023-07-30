New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson Marries College Sweetheart Ali Marks at Chicago's Ritz Carlton! (Exclusive)

The NBA point guard tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend in a lavish affair

Published on July 30, 2023 01:44PM EDT
Jalen Brunson Wedding
Photo:

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

He shoots, he scores — he says “I do!”

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson tied the knot on Saturday with longtime girlfriend, Ali Marks, in a lavish affair at Chicago’s Ritz-Carlton.

“We wanted it to be a big big party: celebratory and joyful, with lights, lasers, a fun DJ, good food, good drinks,” Marks tells PEOPLE. ​​

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

And the couple delivered on that promise, kicking off their reception with a robust cocktail hour with mini lobster rolls, baby lamb chops and spring rolls — and chefs hand-rolling sushi (Brunson’s favorite). A steakhouse station offered prime beef tenderloin, while a Tuscan station had herb-crusted salmon, grilled vegetables, and homemade gnocchi.

As wedding planner Carrie Zack tells PEOPLE, the twosome wanted a vibe similar to a “night out at one of their favorite spots instead of a traditional wedding celebration.”

Also important? “Many bars and bartenders so none of the guests have to wait in line.”

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

While they offered spicy margaritas and Tito’s strawberry lemonade cocktails, Brunson and Marks each had their own signature drinks: Casamigos with pineapple for the bride, and Casamigos with ginger ale for the groom.

The couple recruited those near and dear to them to participate in the affair. Brunson’s college friend and former teammate, Ryan Arcidiacono — with whom he played both on the Villanova Wildcats and the Knicks — officiated the ceremony, which was attended by fellow Knicks players Julius Randle, Derrick Rose, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

Marks' Aunt Karen and Brunson’s family friend Lawanda performed readings, and even the couple’s dog, Kona, got in on the act, walking down the aisle as a flower girl.

“We wanted to bring all of our closest friends [and] family together in a city that means so much to both of us,” Brunson tells PEOPLE, adding that it’s “emotional to see everyone important to us in the same room.”

Although they didn't begin dating until they were undergrads at Villanova, the two first met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Ill. Their high school's basketball court was the site where Brunson proposed last September.

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

In a nod to their history, for her second look, Marks changed into her prom dress from 2015 — a “surprise” for her friends and new husband, she tells PEOPLE. “It’s an iconic look,” she says.

But while she brought out her prom dress for a late-night surprise, Marks went the more traditional route for the ceremony itself, donning a custom off-white Eva Lendel “Lika” dress. 

“I loved the simple elegance and timeless look,” the physical therapist tells PEOPLE of the dress, with which she wore white Christian Louboutin pumps, and, of course, her engagement ring from MaxiMira.

Brunson also wore Christian Louboutin, pairing velvet loafers with his custom black tux from Tom Marchitelli of Gentleman’s Playbook.

In fact, everyone wore black, according to the dress code the couple instituted. 

Jalen Brunson Wedding

DIAMOND BORN PHOTOGRAPHY / Marek Niewiarowski

“We chose to have an all-black dress code and really amp up the romance and drama with candles everywhere, white flowers for the ceremony —orchids, roses, carnations, hydrangea, ranunculus — deep-hued flowers for the reception,” Marks, who enlisted Kehoe Designs to bring her vision to life, tells PEOPLE.

Also important: “Nonstop dancing," the bride tells PEOPLE. And while Aragon Artists kept the music going late into the night, the couple made sure their guests were fueled well into the wee hours with Dunkin Donuts coffee and pastries.

“She’s always been by my side and I’m lucky to have her,” Brunson tells PEOPLE. “I’m excited to celebrate this special milestone with all of our closest friends and family, who have been so supportive over the many years of our relationship. There’s a lot of shared history. I’m looking forward to finally calling Ali my wife!" 

