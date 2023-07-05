New York Giants' Jeff Smith Jr. and Partner Kymberlynn Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Surprise'

Jeff Smith. Jr and Kymberlynn are already parents to son Jayce, who celebrates his first birthday later this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on July 5, 2023
Photo:

Photography by @Elpideezy

Jeff Smith Jr. is adding another little one to his team.

Ahead of his first season as part of the New York Giants, the wide receiver, 26, and partner Kymberlynn Smith are expecting their second baby, they revealed over the weekend.

"Surprise 🤭🤍," they captioned the joint post sharing Kymberlynn's pregnancy news on Instagram Sunday.

Photography by @Elpideezy

The two posed in white shirts and light wash denim outfits in the maternity shoot by Elpideezy Photography, as they were joined for a few photos by son Jayce, who celebrates his first birthday later this month.

Jayce took in his first NFL game at just 11 weeks, appearing in full New York Jets garb to cheer on his dad and his former team.

In December, the NFL star celebrated Kymberlynn's birthday and praised her for her growth as a partner and mother.

"Happy Birthday to my right hand! You mean the WORLD to me!!!! I am BEYOND BLESSED to have you in my life," he wrote.

"You’ve accomplished so much this year while been amazing mother to our son and I am grateful to have you by my side. I can’t wait to continue to watch the plan God has for you as you grow and walk even more into the woman He has called you to be 🙏🏾❤️."

