New York City experienced the highest pollution level in the world on Tuesday night as smoke from Eastern Canada's raging wildfires drifted hundreds of miles south, blurring the sun and skyline.

The city's air quality index was labeled "very unhealthy" at over 200 on Tuesday night per IQair, as CNN noted — the worst air quality of any major metropolitan city at 10 p.m. ET.

By Wednesday morning, the Big Apple had slipped into third after Delhi, India topped the list, with Detroit coming in second.

Other cities topping the list include Doha, Qatar; Baghdad, Iraq; and Lahore, Pakistan.

The New York State Department of Health tweeted an advisory from Dr. James McDonald that Mayor Eric Adams also retweeted, along with numerous other advisories.

“Given the heightened air pollution levels we are seeing across much of the state, the Department of Health recommends that New Yorkers limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.”

Since the beginning of May, Canada has experienced "ferocious” wildfire activity, an amount deemed atypical this time of year by the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service. "Roughly a million acres have burned, and more than 29,000 people in Alberta and British Columbia were forced to evacuate their homes," the organization gathered.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, most wildfires typically occur between April and September each year. However, as of May 6, a provincial state of emergency was declared in Alberta (Western Canada) — and as of June 5, "the worst impacted" was reportedly Quebec (Eastern Canada).

"The distribution of fires from coast to coast this year is unusual," Michael Norton, an official with Canada's Natural Resources ministry, told Reuters. "At this time of the year, fires usually occur only on one side of the country at a time, most often that being in the west."

On Tuesday, meteorologist Terry Eliasen told CBS News that the smoke has caused a haze over parts of the northeastern and mid-Atlantic U.S. as it wafted over the region. The National Weather Service suggests to stay inside if possible (particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems), limit the amount of time you are out to strictly essential activities if you must and don't burn debris or other items during an alert.

The World Health Organization outlines the severity of air pollution-related health issues, contributing to millions of deaths yearly. In 2019, roughly 4.2 million deaths were associated with fine particulate matter (PM). The nearly microscopic toxic particles — generally made up of nitrates, sulfates, ammonia, sodium chloride, mineral dust and black carbon. made up sulfates, nitrates, ammonia, sodium chloride, black carbon, mineral dust — can get into your lungs and bloodstream, wreaking havoc on the body and lowering your immune system, which allows for more health issues to arise.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies particulate matter as a group one carcinogen, which are substances known to cause cancer, as The Guardian reported.

Outside of the Canadian wildfires, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that New York County residents have the third highest cancer risk from airborne chemicals in the country.

