The quick-service sandwich chain has been implementing changes to create a "better guest experience" since 2021, offering new menu items and updates to their longtime way of doing things.

In July 2022, Subway launched a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number; prior to this, they had 60 years.

Following the ready-made sandwiches' success, Subway further updated its offerings by expanding its menu and revamping its classics in May 2023. The hoagie haven achieved record-setting sales and increased its sandwich selection from 12 to 18 options.

“Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches," said Trevor Haynes, President, North America at Subway in a statement. "These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales."

The next big change? The brand is offering freshly-sliced meats (rather than pre-sliced) in 20,000 Subway restaurants.

“This year’s changes are even bigger and more transformational," Haynes continued. "The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich — raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh."

What is The Subway Series?

For a chain that's historically been known for allowing its customers the freedom to customize their own sandwiches with each order, the introduction of The Subway Series menu was a big change: 12 new ready-made menu item that "allowed guests to explore new options beyond their beloved build-your-own customization," Subway said in a statement.

In the two years that followed, the chain has increased its sandwich selections and leveled-up its ordering system to make the process easy for customers. Instead of personally choosing ingredients and toppings at the counter, guests simply say a sandwich number or name and specify the size.

What's on the new Subway menu?

In July 2023, Subway introduced freshly-sliced meats to 20,000 of its restaurants across the United States. To showcase the new and improved preparations, the franchise added four sandwiches to its Subway Series menu with a new category called "Deli Heroes."

The "Titan Turkey" (#15 on the menu) consists of turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise served on artisan Italian bread.

The "Grand Slam Ham" (#99 on the menu) consists of ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayonnaise served on artisan Italian bread.

The "Garlic Roast Beef " (#17 on the menu) consists of roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions. It's topped with roasted garlic aioli and served on artisan Italian bread.

"The Beast" (#30 on the menu, boasting a half pound of meat) consists of pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions. It is topped with mayonnaise, dressed with vinaigrette and served on artisan Italian bread.



Why is Subway now serving freshly-sliced meat?

Serving freshly-sliced meat, as opposed to their previous pre-sliced selection, is part of Subway's initiative "to improve every aspect of the guest experience," a debut that took two years to prep for before the big unveiling. The brand invested heavily in the machines and provided them to their franchisees. According to a release, one slicer was installed every five minutes over the course of nine months.

However, the offering of freshly-sliced meats vary by U.S. restaurant.



Where did Subway slice its meat before?

Prior to July 5, Subway has never sliced any of its sandwich meats in-store. Instead, they were sliced in one central facility and then shipped to each location. “We were one of the few, if only, sub shop that didn’t slice in-restaurant,” Subway CEO John Chidsey told CNN.

In addition to enhancing the customer experience, the slicing switch-up was a financial move as well. “Not only does it give the guest a better perception of seeing the nice, fluffy meat, but we save a lot of money since we were paying a lot of money to have it sliced upstream," added Chidsey.

Subway intends to slice the meat in the mornings and in the afternoons (rather than to-order by sandwich, as some other chains do) and Food & Wine reports that if you visit during slicing hours, you'll be able to watch the machine in action.



How to get a Subway sandwich for free?

Ready to sample a sandwich? Subway is offering 1 million customers the opportunity to score a free sub in honor of the chain’s new deli meat slicers and menu items on July 11.

The deal runs between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and is good for a free 6-inch sub from their new Deli Heroes menu at participating Subways.


