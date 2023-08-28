New ‘Selling the OC’ Star Is a Pageant Queen Who Juggled 3 Jobs and Drove for Uber Eats (Exclusive)

Harper tells PEOPLE she’s taking on “the biggest and scariest decision of my life yet” in the new season of 'Selling the OC'

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 04:54PM EDT
Selling the OC S2. Ali Harper
Alexandra Harper is the newest cast member of 'Selling the OC.'. Photo:

Sami Drasin/Netflix

Selling the OC will have a new cast member in the mix when it returns for season 2 next month.

The reality show’s season two trailer introduced Alexandra Harper to the team at the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office. The Nashville native joins the group as an aspiring agent looking to enter the competitive world of real estate. 

Harper spoke to PEOPLE exclusively and shared that she’s taking on “the biggest and scariest decision of my life yet” in the new season.

The former pageant queen is no stranger to the persistence it takes to make it in a high stakes environment. “I competed and won the title of Miss Tennessee USA in 2018 and placed Top 10 in Miss USA, all the while I was juggling three jobs and driving for Uber Eats on the side,” she tells PEOPLE. “I think it’s safe to say I’m not scared of a little competition and chaos!”

Selling the OC. (L to R) Ali Harper, Austin Victoria, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland
Alexandra Harper meets some of the agents at the Oppenheim Group.

Netflix

The hopeful future agent says that “having a desk at the Oppenheim Group is any real estate agent’s dream," and she's excited to surround herself with others who are passionate and motivated. “Every agent at the O Group exudes a level of confidence and tenacity that is unparalleled,” Harper says.

The Southerner has only lived in Laguna Beach for the last few months. She tells PEOPLE “It’s been tough not being 10 minutes away from [my parents] for the first time ever.” 

In spite of the difficulties of uprooting her life and moving away from her family, she’s been able to bond with some of her cast members. 

Selling the OC. (L to R) Polly Brindle, Lauren Brito, Gio Helou, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall in episode 207 of Selling the OC.

Netflix

“I immediately gravitated towards [Alexandra] Jarvis,” she says. “It’s absolutely wild how much we have in common—our upbringing, Southern roots, our faith.” She also says that she had an instant connection with Polly Brindle. “She has been so welcoming and really supportive right off the bat.”  

She says the best piece of advice she received from her new friends was to “have a backbone,” before adding, “Oh, and to 'pick a side.’” 

While the season’s trailer teased a lot of drama, Harper says she’s not one to start it. “I’ve never been one to initially stir the pot… but will I toss in a bit of seasoning, turn up the heat and hand off the spoon? Absolutely,” she teases. 

Selling The OC Key Art
Selling the OC returns September 8 on Netflix.

Netflix

In addition to Jarvis and Brindle, Harper will be joined in season 2 by castmates Alex Hall, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland. Jason and Brett Oppenheim are also returning for the eight-episode run. 

Season two of Selling the OC drops Sept. 8 on Netflix.

