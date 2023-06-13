New ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Trailer Features Kim Kardashian and North West

Kardashian reprises her role as poodle Delores and North voices a new character, a Pomeranian pup named Mini

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 11:04AM EDT
Kim Kardashian, North West. Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A new trailer for the highly anticipated animated sequel, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, was released on Monday by Paramount Pictures — and it’s jam-packed with action, cute puppies, and a little bit of Kim Kardashian star power.

The film, a sequel to 2021's Paw Patrol: The Movie, features Kardashian, 42, reprising her role as poodle Delores. The KUWTK alum's nine-year-old daughter, North West, is set to portray a new character: a Pomeranian pup named Mini.

The new trailer gives audiences a look at North’s character and a quick peek at Kardashian's poodle, who ends the trailer with the character-appropriate line: “You’ve got to be kidding me!”

In January, Nickelodeon and Spin Master announced the star-studded cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, a sequel to the first film inspired by the beloved Nickelodeon animated kids series.

The star-studded cast features Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and more — including the SKIMS founder, who played Delores in the first movie.

Joining her this time around is daughter North West, who will have a role as one of three new characters being introduced in the film, premiering this fall.

The announcement, shared by both PAW Patrol and Kardashian on their respective Instagram Stories Wednesday, notes that Kardashian's son Saint West, 7, is also featured in a "cameo."

On Monday, Kardashian shared the trailer on Instagram with a cute message.

“This September, a new breed of heroes hits the big screen,” she wrote alongside the video. ”Meet the Mighty Pups in our SUPER new trailer for PAW Patrol: Can you spot North and Saint in the trailer? 🐶”

When the first film premiered in August 2021, The Kardashians star hosted a private premiere party with all four of her kids — sons Psalm and Saint, and daughters Chicago and North — her friends and their little ones.

Before playing the film, Kardashian stood in front of the screen and gave a speech to her audience, which included Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé's daughter True Thompson, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, and more family and friends.

"I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing," Kim said while her guests cheered.

The mom of four then turned her attention to her kids as she said, "I did this for you guys because I know how much you guys love Paw Patrol."

"Dolores in the house!" Kim declared before stepping aside to play the film. Her friends and family all cheered again once her character came on the screen.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters on Sept. 29.

