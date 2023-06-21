Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah Enjoy Date Night After Welcoming Baby Boy

New parents Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah enjoyed a night on the town.

The pair were spotted on a date night at a celebrity hotspot, the Sunset Tower Hotel, in West Hollywood Tuesday night. This comes less than one week after PEOPLE confirmed the birth of their son, Roman Pacino.

The actor, 83, and his girlfriend, 29, were dressed in all-black for the evening.

On June 16, the duo was spotted out for the first time since welcoming their baby boy into the world. Photos showed Alfallah driving and Pacino sitting in the passenger seat of their car.

In addition to his newborn, the Oscar winner also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were pictured grabbing dinner together. Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Alfallah, who works as a producer, graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts. She continued her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE about the actor's excitement about his growing family.

"Al loves being a father and always has," the film source shared. "He is excited."



The insider added, "Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."