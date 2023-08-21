New Orleans Saints’ Jimmy Graham Arrested After Wandering in Traffic Following Reported ‘Medical Episode’

The NFL team said Graham experienced "a likely seizure" that left him disoriented

Published on August 21, 2023 03:21PM EDT
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham. Photo:

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

NFL tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday after police found him wandering in traffic after running away from security guards at the hotel where the New Orleans Saints were staying this weekend.

Graham, 36, was soon sent to a local hospital for evaluation, and the Saints released a statement to ESPN describing the incident as a “medical episode” in which a team doctor “believes to be a likely seizure.”

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said.

Graham “spent the night under medical supervision and testing” and was released Saturday morning, the team said. TMZ first reported the news.

The outlet reported that Graham was hiding in bushes outside the resort where the Saints were staying and that the veteran player ran away from security guards who attempted to approach him.

TMZ later published a video that shows a man who appears to be Graham running away from two hotel security guards.

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham.

Tyler Kaufman/AP Photo

After the team’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters “Jimmy’s with us” and that “he’s healthy.”

“He’ll have some more testing to go on,” Allen said. “You know, look, he’s a little shook up but yet overall he’s doing OK.”

Before the game, Allen said the team was "thankful that medically, it wasn't more serious than it was."

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham.

Jonathan Mailhes/CSM/Shutterstock 

Graham had participated in the team’s practice on Friday and spoke with reporters as usual afterwards, according to ESPN. On social media that afternoon, Graham had commented on a photo of him and retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees that showed the tight end in full pads, smiling, and casually chatting with his former teammate. 

The veteran tight end signed a one-year contract with the Saints in late July. Graham was originally drafted by New Orleans and played with the team from 2010 until 2014 before joining the Seattle Seahawks. In recent years, Graham has also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

He’s been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times throughout his career – all with the Saints and Seahawks – and also led the league in touchdown catches in 2013.

