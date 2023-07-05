New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in Remission After Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'So Grateful'

A routine physical with the New Orleans Saints led to his March diagnosis

Published on July 5, 2023 03:25PM EDT
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022
Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty

NFL tight end Foster Moreau announced he is in full remission from Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that impacts the immune system, on Monday.

The 25-year-old shared the news via Twitter, writing that he was “blessed” to be in remission after “a tumultuous few months.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support,” he continued. “Our prayers were answered.”

Many fans and supporters took to the comments to send well wishes and congratulations to Moreau, including one who has the same rare type of cancer. 

Moreau was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops within white blood cells, in March as a free agent. When he first announced his diagnosis, he wrote that the free agency period was “life changing” for him. 

He explained in his announcement that the medical team with the New Orleans Saints conducted a routine physical on him and their findings led to his diagnosis, forcing him to step away from football. 

He thanked the medical staff and his supporters in his statement and added, "That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG!"

Moreau was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 after a successful career at LSU, and he played four seasons with the team before entering free agency. 

He then signed with the Saints in May, shortly after his diagnosis, under a contract reported to be for three years and worth $12 million. 

Agent Joe Linta told ESPN at the time of his signing that Moreau had been receiving treatment for his cancer and was seeing positive results, and that he intended to play this upcoming season. 

With his official remission from cancer, Moreau reached a milestone in his recovery and his return to the field this September.

