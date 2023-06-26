New Orleans Nursing Student Graduates in Hospital After Car Crash: 'She's Going to Do Great Things'

“It’s hard not to get emotional,” U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy said of the achievement

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 01:29PM EDT
New Orleans Nursing Student Graduates in Hospital After Car Crash
New Orleans Nursing Student Graduates in Hospital After Car Crash. Photo:

FOX 8

A nursing student from Louisiana Tech University who was injured in a car crash shortly before her graduation received a special ceremony in the hospital last week.

MacKenzie Maier and her friend were previously involved in an accident after leaving an off-campus party together. “My friend was driving. She went off the side of the road into some trees,” Maier told Fox 8 Local First. "I was in the backseat. I had fallen asleep.”

She continued: “I couldn’t move my legs. I could not move my hands, and I was like, this isn’t good.”

The accident caused damage to her spinal cord, and Maier had to be airlifted for emergency surgery, before she was then transferred to Touro in New Orleans for rehabilitation.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen to you,” said Mallory Ashmore, Maier’s sister. “You don’t expect this to happen to you. So obviously, it was very shocking, very upsetting.”

Maier’s mother, Teri Francois, also spoke out about the incident. “It was a little traumatizing because we didn't know what was what, but once we knew that she was alive, we knew that anything was going to be possible," she said, according to 4 WWL-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On Friday, Maier was surrounded by family, medical staff and physical therapists when Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D., presented her with the diploma in the rehab gym of Touro’s campus.

"Giving people support as they push through adversity, celebrating their success, pays huge dividends. Not just for the person but for all of us,” Cassidy said, per Fox 8 Local First. “It is a reminder to us to help that struggling person. They will push through, and they will come back and bless us all."

He then told Maier that she would be "such a great" nurse, adding, “All the adversity that you have had will bless somebody in the future, because you will be able to tell them there is hope."

The ceremony also featured a speech from Louisiana Tech President Les Guice. “Despite the many challenges and trials you encountered during your time at Louisiana Tech, it was you who set goals and worked tirelessly to achieve them,” Guice said.

The accident wasn't the first challenge Maier has had to overcome. At four years old, she was given a 30 percent chance of survival when diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma, which later inspired her to become a pediatric intensive care nurse.

“I love the kids," she said. “I'm a big kid girl, plus I like the critical care part of it. It keeps you on your toes, a little challenging. I've seen rougher sides of it, and I was that kid growing up. So, I feel like I have a special connection with them.”

Maier will live with her sister while continuing rehab, and will then take steps toward her nursing career. 

“It's a blessing that I get to help her with this,” Ashmore said. “I'm really excited about all the progress she's made. And she's going to do great things.”

Related Articles
Big Bend National Park
Man and 14-Year-Old Stepson Die After Hiking at Texas National Park in 119-Degree Heat
Florida Teen Attacked By Gator Speaks Out.
Fla. Teen Fights Back After Being Bitten by Alligator, Then Calls 911: ‘He’s Superman,’ Says Mom
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
Wife and Mom of ‘Titan’ Victims 'Lost Hope' After 96 Hours, Told Family She Was 'Preparing for the Worst'
Christine Dawood Interview
Mom of 19-Year-Old ‘Titan’ Victim Says She Gave Him Her Seat on Sub: ‘He Really Wanted to Go’
businessman Shahzada Dawood, the vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman
'Titan' Sub Victim Shahzada Dawood Remembered as 'Free Spirit' by Close Friend (Exclusive)
A splash created by someone jumping into a swimming pool.
Chlorine Spill in Texas Lazy River Leaves 12, Including Children, with 'Possible Accidental Ingestion'
Texas Airline Worker Dead After Being 'Ingested' Into Plane Engine: 'We Are Heartbroken and Grieving'
Texas Airline Worker Dead After Being 'Ingested' into Plane Engine: 'We Are Heartbroken and Grieving'
YouTube Star MrBeast Says He Was Invited On Fatal 'Titan' Sub Trip
YouTube Star MrBeast Says He Was Invited to Join 'Titanic' Submersible Trip: 'I Said No'
13-Year-Old Who Explored Titanic Wreck Shares 'Safety Issues' Says 'I Fell Unconscious'
Youngest Person to Explore 'Titanic' Site Details 'Safety Issues': 'I Fell Unconscious'
Titan Sub previous passenger YouTube
YouTuber Shares Footage from His Canceled 'Titan' Mission with Stockton Rush and Paul-Henri Nargeolet Ahead of Sub's Implosion
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Luxury Mexico Resort Where American Couple Was Found Dead Shuts Down
Jay and Sean Bloom
'Titan' Family Tragedy Averted Due to Son’s Warnings About Safety of Sub
An undated image courtesy of the Dawood Hercules Corporation released on June 20, 2023, of Suleman Dawood and his father Shahzada Dawood, vice-chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro
'Titan' Sub Victim Suleman Dawood's University ‘Shocked and Profoundly Saddened’ by Teen's Death
Friend of âTitanâ Sub Victim Paul Says He Died âin a place he so lovedâ
Friend of ‘Titan’ Sub Victim Paul-Henri Nargeolet Says He Died ‘In a Place He So Loved’
Stockton Rush inside Titan may 2018 photo by Becky Kagan Schott LP8_5927 Credit: Becky Kagan Schott
Photos Capture OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush Test Diving 'Titan' Sub 5 Years Before Deadly Implosion
Tony Spilotro's son Vincent Spilotro, actor James Caan and Jay Bloom during a tour of Las Vegas Mob Experience at The Tropicana
Las Vegas Financier Gave Up 'Titan' Sub Seats That Went to Billionaire and His 19-Year-Old Son