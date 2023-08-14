New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's Husband Jason Dead at 55: He’ll ‘Be Forever Missed’

Jason Cantrell, the husband of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, has died. He was 55.

The city announced the First Gentleman’s passing in a statement on Monday.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell," the mayor’s Director of Communications Gregory Joseph said in the statement.

"He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney,” the statement continued.

“First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace.

The statement concluded: “Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time.”

Paras Griffin/Getty

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office said Cantrell's cause and manner of death “remain under investigation,” according to CBS local affiliate WAFB-9 and WVUE-8.

Cantrell’s daughter, RayAnn, shared several heartwarming throwback photos with her father on Instagram, captioning the post with the scripture, “1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 💔❤️‍🩹🕊️.”

New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell honored Cantrell in his own statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). “New Orleans suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Jason Cantrell," Morrell wrote. "I’ve known Jason for almost 20 years, dating back to our time in the Orleans Indigent Defender Program (the predecessor to the Orleans Public Defenders).”

“Jason was a coworker and mentor, who was passionate about serving the underrepresented in our criminal justice system. Jason worked tirelessly with the rest of the OIDP team to represent the vulnerable in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, before the lights were back on and the water receded.”

“He was an exceptional attorney and father, whom we will all miss,” Morrell continued. “I send my condolences to Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn, his father Judge Harry Cantrell (retired), as well as the entire Cantrell family during this extremely difficult time.”

New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno also tweeted: “We are all saddened and shocked by the loss of Jason Cantrell. I, along with my entire staff, offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mayor Cantrell and her entire family on the passing of her husband.”

“The New Orleans Police Department is saddened to hear of the passing of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband First Gentleman Jason Cantrell,” said New Orleans Police Department Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork in a statement, per WAFB 9 and Fox 8. “On behalf of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to Mayor Cantrell, her daughter RayAnn, and the entire Cantrell family.

“My family and entire staff at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office send our deepest condolences to the Cantrell family as they grieve this massive loss," New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams said in a statement, per ABC News local affiliate WGNO.

“I have known Jason and his wonderful father, retired Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell the better part of my adult life,” Williams shared. “I met Mayor LaToya Cantrell through Jason, and I was in attendance when they exchanged their wedding vows. He was a passionate lawyer, but more importantly, he was just a really kind and sweet man. You would never leave his presence without a good laugh.”

“Jason was a friend and colleague, who I will miss both professionally and personally. Rest in peace to my friend and may God give happiness and health to his family, especially the apple of his eye, his daughter Ray. I pray that she finds comfort and solace in the beautiful memories Jason leaves with her,” concluded Williams’ statement.

WGNO reported that the mayor ordered all City of New Orleans flags to fly at half-staff in honor of her late husband.

