New Mom Fires Back After a Secretly Recorded Video of Her Breastfeeding in Public Goes Viral

Izabele Lomax didn't find out a stranger was taking video of her breastfeeding in public until she saw a viral Facebook post about it

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 11:58AM EDT
Breastfeeding mom shamed
Photo:

Jozef Polc/500px

A Maryland mom had a pointed response after discovering she was filmed breastfeeding her baby in public in a shaming video that had gone viral.

Izabele Lomax didn't think anything of it when she fed her 9-week-old son, Baker, under a beach umbrella as they enjoyed with family an outing weeks ago. The next day, she was scrolling through one of her mom groups on Facebook when she saw a post that shamed women for breastfeeding in public being condemned.

Upon taking a closer look, Lomax recognized herself and Baker, whose faces had been blurred from the person who shared it in her group and took a closer look.

The post, which had gained some viral traction online, read, "I’m not shaming woman [sic] who breastfeed their babies. I’m shaming the woman [sic] who breastfeed in public with no respect to cover themselves up and just let their boobs hang out (nipple included) for everyone to see!" the caption read.

"COVER TF UP!!! I shouldn’t have to cover my sons eyes and explain why your boobs are out and quite frankly I don’t want to see it either. Have some respect!” it continued.

Lomax decided to address the poster head-on in a video shared on her TikTok, explaining that though it shouldn't matter, she chose not to cover up her son because of the high temperatures that day.

“Imagine waking up, getting on Facebook and seeing this video of yourself yesterday at the beach,” Lomax began.

Turning her attention to the woman, she continued, "You had every opportunity in the world to say something to me. Not that I would have cared or stopped what I was doing. But you instead choose to post a video of me and my child on Facebook, publicly, for the world to see."

"This post has since been deleted, but thank you to all the people who came to my defense in the comments," she noted.

"My child was also hungry in multiple restaurants and while we were walking down the street, and guess what? He ate. Next time you see a mom breastfeeding in public, covered up or not, tell her how good of a job she's doing."

Lomax also criticized the other mom's "sexualizing a breast" to her own child, who Lomax learned was 4-years-old.

The new mom told TODAY that she was really taken aback by the whole experience, noting that while the video was deleted, she did not get an apology.

“We were in our own little area and I didn’t notice anyone staring at us or anything,” Lomax said. “It wouldn’t even occur to me that somebody would be upset about me feeding my child.” 

