New Mexico State Soccer Player, 20, Found Dead Days After Birthday



Thalia Chaverria, a 20-year-old junior at New Mexico State who played on the school’s women’s soccer team, has died.

New Mexico State announced the news Tuesday, stating that Chaverria passed away suddenly the day before. The school did not offer further details about her death.

“The New Mexico State community is very tight-knit, and this tragedy is felt throughout. Our most sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Thalia's family and friends in this time of mourning," per the school’s statement.

The Las Cruces Police said in a news release that Chaverria was found unresponsive at her residence Monday morning and that they and the New Mexico medical investigator’s office are currently investigating the death.

“About 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, Las Cruces police and fire personnel were dispatched to the report of an unresponsive woman at a home on the 2400 block of El Dorado Court in Las Cruces. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Thalia Chaverria, was deceased."

The police’s statement continued: “At this point, investigators have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity.

“The Las Cruces police and fire departments extend their condolences to Ms. Chaverria’s family, teammates, friends and the entire New Mexico State community.”

Chaverria had just turned 20 on July 2 and was entering her third year with the Aggies, according to New Mexico State.

"The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families' world,” said New Mexico State head soccer coach Rob Baarts in a statement Tuesday. “T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!"

New Mexico State Athletic Director Mario Moccia added in the same statement: “We lost an amazing young woman, and we are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of a member of our Aggie family. Thalia had a vibrant personality and those who were fortunate enough to spend time with her knew she had a bright future ahead of her.”

Chaverria, who hailed from Bakersfield, California, played defender for the Aggies women’s soccer team. According to her roster biography via the school athletics' website, Chaverria played in 20 games last year as a sophomore totaling 1,787 minutes — the fourth most on the team. In all but two games, Chaverria played all 90 minutes during that season as well as put up three shots and recorded two assists.

“[She] helped the team to its first conference title in school history after three shutout victories in the WAC Tournament,” per her bio.

According to Bakersfield.com, Chaverria graduated from Frontier High School in Bakersfield two years ago and was named three times as BVarsity All-Area.

Chaverria’s family has established a GoFundMe. As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has generated over $28,000.

“She was an amazing talented soccer player for New Mexico State,” read the GoFundMe description. “She was a sister to her two brothers, a daughter and a loving dog mom to her fur babies. She was loved by many. Her long beautiful curly hair and smile will forever be embedded in our memories.

“No one ever thinks or prepares to [lose their] child or the unexpected expenses. This is to help with it all and the transport of Thalia in New Mexico to get her back home to California and to help the family while they take this time to process. Anything will help at this time.”

