'How Long Does DNA Stay?': 3 New Mexico Firefighters Arrested After Allegedly Raping Woman, Say Police

Three New Mexico firefighters face charges after authorities allege they raped a woman at an off-duty event in July, according to multiple news reports.

Aden Heyman, 46, Angel Portillo, 32, and Anthony Martin, 44, were taken into custody by Albuquerque police on Aug. 30 and charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration, police said, according to the Associated Press, KRQE, and KOAT-TV.

Heyman and Portillo are firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue, while Martin has recently retired from AFR, the reports say.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KRQE and other outlets, an investigation was launched after a woman claimed the three men raped her at an apartment on July 15. The victim had spent time with Martin and Portillo at a golf tournament earlier that day before heading to a pool at Martin’s apartment complex, where Heyman later arrived.

The complaint reportedly states they were all drinking large amounts of alcohol. The group then went to Martin’s apartment, where the woman claims she woke up in a bed to the three men taking turns raping her, per the complaint, which was also obtained by KOB4.

The victim accused Heyman of “coaching them on how to rape,” per the complaint. The woman later fled the apartment through a bedroom window. Another resident found her and called the police.

Authorities said just days after the alleged incident, Martin texted Heyman saying, “I hope this doesn't get out unless the worst happens, or we mention it. Which I won't ever,” KOAT-TV reports.

Investigators also learned Heyman allegedly conducted a search for "How long does DNA stay in vagina no sperm,” the complaint states, according to KOAT-TV.

In a statement obtained by the AP, KRQE, and KOAT-TV, Albuquerque Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo said all three suspects were immediately placed on administrative leave.

“The allegations were alarming, and we determined a thorough investigation was necessary to determine the facts,” the statement reads, per the outlets. “We are fully cooperating with APD investigators and treat these allegations seriously. Now that criminal charges have been filed in court, we will respect the judicial process and refrain from commenting on details of the case.”

It was not immediately clear if the suspects have entered a plea or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

