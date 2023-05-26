A New Little Mermaid Based on the Live-Action Movie Will Soon Be Greeting Fans at Disney Parks

The Little Mermaid is coming to life at Disney Parks!

In honor of the new live-action movie, Disney is introducting new experiences, foods and yes, a character meet-and-greet, to its resorts all throughout the summer.

Starting Friday, May 26, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Paris, guests can meet Ariel from the new film for a magical moment. Disney announced the news in April, but is now offering a first glimpse of Ariel, inspired by Halle Bailey's character in the film, which is also in theaters Friday.

Guests will also be able to follow Ariel’s journey from sea to land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where concept art from the development of the new film will be showcased to offer the perfect picture-taking opportunity.

In the same park, fans can sample under-the-sea-inspired sweets and treats like The Little Mermaid Donut Milk Shake, a mango-guava-ginger blend topped with whipped cream and a pineapple-mango seashell donut.

Magic Kingdom visitors can grab a fun twist on a classic cookies-and-cream shake named the Divinely Diabolical shake or a delicious Dole whip strawberry swirled with purple cheesecake soft serve called Part of Your World, among many more specialty snacks.

Disneyland guests can choose between a purple macaron filled with blue pineapple buttercream and a chocolate pearl or a mermaid strawberry cake until Monday, while supplies last.



The edible offerings are just a few of the collaborations Disney has dreamed up. There are also special Little Mermaid-inspired jewelry pieces, clothing and toys, all documented on the parks' blog.



In the original 1989 animated film, the story centers around a young mermaid named Ariel, who makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula in which she trades her voice for a pair of legs so she can be on land with Prince Eric, a man she has loved from afar.

Alongside Halle Bailey as Ariel, British actor Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric. The cast also includes Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Noma Dumezweni in a brand-new role.



The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.



