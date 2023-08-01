Man Broke into Ex-Wife’s Home and Killed Her and Dog Before Turning the Gun on Himself

A New Jersey man entered the home of his ex-wife and killed her and a dog over the weekend before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

On Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer identified the victim as Kimberly Hoffman, 49, who was found dead in her apartment in Little Egg Harbor Township.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Carl Schulz, Jr., 52, Hoffman's ex-husband, also of Little Egg Harbor Township.

The Asbury Park Press reported that police were called to a residence Saturday just after 5 a.m. in response to a 911 call from Hoffman, who believed someone was breaking into her home.

When they arrived, police found the bodies of Hoffman and a dog both shot to death. Hoffman had a gunshot wound to the face, per the Press of Atlantic City.

Schulz was also found conscious at the home with a gunshot wound to his head, said police. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City where he died from his injuries.

NBC Philadelphia reported that, per a police investigation, Schulz fatally shot Hoffman and the dog prior to shooting himself.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s office didn’t offer details of a motive behind the murder-suicide in their Monday announcement.

A GoFundMe was established to provide financial support for Hoffman’s children. As of Tuesday morning, it has raised over $53,000 out of a $60,000 goal.

“Kim was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many with her kindness, compassion, and an infectious smile,” the fundraising page read. “She had a heart of gold and was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. As a dedicated mother, she poured her love into her two children, making sure they felt safe, loved, and cherished every day.

“Kim's life was tragically cut short,” the GoFundMe page continued, “leaving behind her children who now face a future without their beloved mother. The pain of her loss is immeasurable, and we are all devastated by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts ache for her children, and we want to do everything we can to ease their burden during this difficult time.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

