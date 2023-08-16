N.J. Supreme Court Sides with Catholic School That Fired Pregnant Unmarried Teacher

Victoria Crisitello was fired from St. Theresa School in Kenilworth, N.J. for breaching its ethics rules

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 09:26AM EDT
St Theresa's School, Washington Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ, USA
St Theresa's School in Kenilworth, New Jersey . Photo:

Google Maps

A New Jersey teacher who was fired from a Catholic school in 2014 after getting pregnant outside of marriage lost her legal battle against her former employer on Monday.

Victoria Crisitello started out as a toddler room caregiver at St. Theresa School in Kenilworth in September 2011, according to documents released by the N.J. Supreme Court. In 2014, she was offered an art teacher position by the school's principal, Sister Theresa Lee, who later learned that Crisitello was pregnant during a meeting. 

Crisitello lost her job weeks later after the school claimed she had breached its code of ethics by "having fornication and not being married,” per the court documents.

The ethics code also demanded that employees “abide by a code of conduct that was not contrary to the discipline and teachings of the Catholic Church[,] and/or which may result in scandal . . . or harm to the ministry of the Catholic Church," the court documents added.

pregnant woman standing by the window
Pregnant woman standing by a window.

Getty Images

The former teacher then filed a complaint, accusing the school of violating New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, which bans unfair employment practices based on factors such as familial status, sex (including pregnancy), domestic partnership status, and marital/civil union status.

On Monday, however, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of St. Theresa School, finding that they were protected by the religious tenets in exception to that law, according to the documents. The law allows religious organizations to follow their own doctrines in hiring and firing decisions, according to the N.J. Office of the Attorney General.

Judge gavel and scale in court. Legal concept
Judge gavel and scale in court.

Getty Images

“We are disappointed with today’s decision, but we are grateful that its narrow scope will not impact the important protections the Law Against Discrimination provides for the overwhelming majority of New Jerseyans,” a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General said, per the outlet.

Alexander Shalom, the American Civil Liberties Union’s New Jersey Director of Supreme Court Advocacy, told CNN in a statement that “While we recognize that the United States Supreme Court’s prior decisions provide broad latitude to religious employers regarding hiring and firing, we believe the NJ Supreme Court could have, and should have, held that a second grade art teacher was entitled to the protections of the Law Against Discrimination.”

St. Theresa School did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Related Articles
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
Protesters jockey for position as they gather in front of the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Closes Out Pride Month with Major Blow to LGBTQ+ Rights, Opening Door for Broader Discrimination
Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Lady Gaga Gets Temporary Victory Against Dog Thief Accomplice over $500K Reward for Returning Stolen Pets
Northwestern Wildcat helmets during the second half on September 3, 2016 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois
Former Northwestern Athletes Allege 'Toxic Culture' of Hazing and Sexual Assault, Attorneys Say
Teenage boys playing in schoolyard
Penn. School District Must Allow Club Run by The Satanic Temple to Operate, Federal Judge Rules
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Fired Donda Academy Teachers Sue Kanye West, Allege School Had 'Lack of Safety' — Including Only Serving Sushi
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment: A Full Recap, Plus What Comes Next
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights Campaign to draw attention to anti-drag bills in the Tennessee legislature, on in Nashville, Tenn.
Anti-Drag Legislation Is Sweeping the Nation: Here's Where Each State Stands on Drag Bans
Tucker Carlson
Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave Fox News? What We Know So Far About His Tension with the Network
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
A general view of Richneck Elementary School on January 7, 2023 in Newport News, Virginia. A 6-year-old student was taken into custody after reportedly shooting a teacher during an altercation in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School on Friday. The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered “life-threatening” injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police reports.
Mother of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher in Virginia Charged with Child Endangerment 3 Months After Incident
Newborn Baby Legs
Woman Has No Parental Rights for Son She Raised with Ex-Wife Who Now Lives with Sperm Donor: Judge
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
carl lentz
Hillsong's Carl Lentz: What to Know About the Megachurch's Former Celebrity Pastor
Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021
Justice Alito Tastelessly Jokes About Black Kids in Klan Robes, Extramarital Dating Website During Debate
Supreme Court
All the Supreme Court Justices Share Heartfelt Tributes to 'Dear Friend' Ruth Bader Ginsburg