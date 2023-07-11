'This Horrible Tragedy Broke Everyone’s Heart': N.J. Boy, 14, Riding His Bike Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run

Bryan Barbosa was killed on Friday afternoon while riding his bike in South River, N.J.

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 11:49AM EDT
Bryan Barbosa killed in South River hit-and-run
Photo:

Go Fund Me

A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash while riding his bike to his friend’s house on Friday. The driver who allegedly struck him is in custody and faces multiple charges. 

Bryan Barbosa was traveling on Whitehead Avenue in South River when a white van, allegedly driven by Michael Arena, 63, struck the boy and kept going, police say, CBS reports. David Gudzak, a local homeowner, told CBS he witnessed the horrific incident as he stood outside of his house.

“The kid slid down off the front of the van and was laying on the ground. And I saw the kid on both his forearms looking at the van," Gudzak said. His home security camera caught the incident in its entirety. 

Police say they were able to utilize Gudzak’s surveillance footage to identify and arrest Arena.

Chris Crinigan, one of Barbosa's friends, told CBS the teen “had a really bright future.” He said Barbosa was on his way to his house when the crash occurred.

Julian Guindi, another friend of Barbosa’s, said he was “calling him and calling him and calling him and he didn't answer," CBS reported. The two paid their respects to their late friend at the accident site, where a growing memorial of balloons and flowers has materialized, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil at South River High School, where Barbosa would have been a freshman this upcoming fall. Family friend Ariana Hill told CBS the tight-knit community is reeling from the tragedy. 

“It's just devastating. You can tell that the children are really affected by it, and South River's a small town where everyone's kid is everyone's kid," Hill said. “My condolences to his parents ... That's their only child. He's been taken from them senselessly. The town, we're not doing well. Children are learning how to grieve."

According to police, Arena faces numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, CBS, MyCentralJersey.com and News12 New Jersey report.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe page to lessen the family's financial hardships.

"The town of South River is so small, we all always look after each other’s children who are playing outside. Going to the park. Riding their bikes," the page states. "To hear this horrible tragedy broke everyone's heart."

Related Articles
A Thai reporter takes a photo of an empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province,
Dismembered Body of Missing Businessman Found in Household Freezer in Thailand
Country music star Randy Travis' stagehand, 68, is 'shot dead by his wife, 72, on their porch as she claims to cops he cheated on her'
Randy Travis Mourns 'Gentle Giant' Lighting Director Police Say Was 'Shot Dead by Wife' over Cheating
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot, Tommy Grays
Maryland Teen Was Swimming on Vacation in Puerto Rico Before He Was Fatally Shot
Serenity Ann McKinney
Ky. Man Who Killed Girl, 4, Then Stuffed Body in Suitcase Says, 'I Have to Learn to Forgive Myself'
3 arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man while egging his house, police say
3 Georgia Teens Accused of Murdering Man After Plot to Egg His House Goes Wrong
34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota died in a freezer trying to hide from police
He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.
Las Vegas Police Officer To Go on Trial For Allegedly Stealing $165,000 in 3 Casino Heists/
Las Vegas Police Officer Accused of Stealing $164,000 in 3 Separate Casino Heists
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks
girl-scout-murders-2000t
'People Magazine Investigates': The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, and a Family's Pursuit of Justice
Nasrat Ahmad Yar, U.S. Army Interpreter Who Fled Taliban Killed While Driving D.C. Lyft
US Army Interpreter and Afghan Refugee Is Fatally Shot While Driving for Lyft — Suspects at Large
Chicago Murders
Ill. Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Teen Daughter and Wounds Son Days After Wife Obtained an Order of Protection
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
parker league
Man Charged with Murder in Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit
Willard Miller makes a statement to the family of Nohema Graber during his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Iowa Teen Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Spanish Teacher with a Bat
suspects, Joshua Newton and Victoria Smith
N.C. Couple Charged in Connection with Murder of 18-Year-Old Found Dead After a Date
Danielle Jonas attends Shop.Sip.Meet With Danielle Jonas at Sora Boutique on May 11, 2023
Danielle Jonas Reveals Why She Turned Down 'Real Housewives of New Jersey': 'They Would Kill Me'