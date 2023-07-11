'This Horrible Tragedy Broke Everyone’s Heart': N.J. Boy, 14, Riding His Bike Is Killed in Alleged Hit-and-Run

A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash while riding his bike to his friend’s house on Friday. The driver who allegedly struck him is in custody and faces multiple charges.

Bryan Barbosa was traveling on Whitehead Avenue in South River when a white van, allegedly driven by Michael Arena, 63, struck the boy and kept going, police say, CBS reports. David Gudzak, a local homeowner, told CBS he witnessed the horrific incident as he stood outside of his house.

“The kid slid down off the front of the van and was laying on the ground. And I saw the kid on both his forearms looking at the van," Gudzak said. His home security camera caught the incident in its entirety.

Police say they were able to utilize Gudzak’s surveillance footage to identify and arrest Arena.

Chris Crinigan, one of Barbosa's friends, told CBS the teen “had a really bright future.” He said Barbosa was on his way to his house when the crash occurred.

Julian Guindi, another friend of Barbosa’s, said he was “calling him and calling him and calling him and he didn't answer," CBS reported. The two paid their respects to their late friend at the accident site, where a growing memorial of balloons and flowers has materialized, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil at South River High School, where Barbosa would have been a freshman this upcoming fall. Family friend Ariana Hill told CBS the tight-knit community is reeling from the tragedy.

“It's just devastating. You can tell that the children are really affected by it, and South River's a small town where everyone's kid is everyone's kid," Hill said. “My condolences to his parents ... That's their only child. He's been taken from them senselessly. The town, we're not doing well. Children are learning how to grieve."

According to police, Arena faces numerous charges, including aggravated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, CBS, MyCentralJersey.com and News12 New Jersey report.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Community members have set up a GoFundMe page to lessen the family's financial hardships.



"The town of South River is so small, we all always look after each other’s children who are playing outside. Going to the park. Riding their bikes," the page states. "To hear this horrible tragedy broke everyone's heart."