Jamie Foxx's New Movie 'God Is a Bullet' Debuts Two Months After His Medical Emergency

The actor stars in the action movie from the director of 'The Notebook'

Published on June 23, 2023 11:18AM EDT
Jamie Foxx Remains Under the Radar amid Health Scare as His Indie Movie âGod Is a Bulletâ Debuts
Photo:

Wayward Entertainment

Jamie Foxx has a new movie out, just over two months since he suffered a medical emergency.

The actor, 55, stars as the Ferryman in God Is a Bullet, an action movie directed by Nick Cassavetes and based on the 1999 novel by Boston Teran. Cassavetes previously directed 2004's The Notebook and the Cameron Diaz movies My Sister's Keeper (2009) and The Other Woman (2014).

Now in select theaters, God Is a Bullet's cast is led by Maika Monroe and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. It was previously reported that the film would debut on digital July 11.

Per a synopsis, "When detective Bob Hightower (Coster-Waldau) finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult, he quits the police force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the charismatic cult leader, Cyrus, with the help of the cult's only female escapee, Case Hardin (Monroe)."

"Bob is led down the rabbit hole to save his daughter while Case seizes the opportunity to claim back her power."

In April, Cassavetes said, per Deadline: "I’ve been trying to tell this great story for the last 18-plus years. It’s tough, violent, has two flawed and fantastic characters, and absolutely pulls no punches. I love it. There’s nothing else out there like it, not even close."

Foxx has a few other films coming out soon: They Cloned Tyrone, with costars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, is on Netflix July 21, and Foxx voices a dog named Bug along with Will Ferrell in the R-rated comedy Strays, in theaters Aug. 18.

"It’s about to go down," a caption on Foxx's Instagram read alongside a trailer for They Cloned Tyrone earlier this month.

Jamie Foxx Remains Under the Radar amid Health Scare as His Indie Movie âGod Is a Bulletâ Debuts

Wayward Entertainment

The Oscar winner "experienced a medical complication" on April 11, his daughter Corinne revealed on social media at the time. He was in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Diaz and Glenn Close and is directed by Foxx's Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon.

Corinne shared in April that "due to quick action and great care," Foxx was "on his way to recovery" at that point.

Then, on May 3, a message from Foxx shared on his Instagram read: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx attend the Los Angeles Screening of "Below The Belt" at Directors Guild Of America on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Corinne, 29, shared another update a week after that, writing, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," while calling out a report that claimed the family was preparing for "the worst."

"In fact," she continued at the time, "he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

