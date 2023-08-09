New Hire at Driving School Crashes Car into ‘Learn to Drive’ Facility

Students at a driving school in Colorado received a crash course in what not to do after an employee’s vehicle collided into the building.



“Thankfully there was only one minor injury. Several people were able to dive out of harms way. The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” the Lakewood Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

The tweet included a photo of a Hyundai Tucson burrowed into the front of the establishment, ironically under a sign that says: “Learn to Drive.”

On social media, people couldn’t believe the paradox. “This is art,” one observer wrote in response to the photo. Another added, “This is definitely getting framed and put in his office.”



According to CBS News, the accident happened at the Community Driving School in Lakewood. The individual was trying to park his personal SUV in front of the building when he somehow hit the business’ brick wall instead. The outlet spoke with the owner of the driving school, who refuted the claims that the person was an instructor and said the employee was a new hire and claimed the individual was not yet certified to teach any courses. Being that the person was driving their own vehicle, no student was in the car at the time.

PEOPLE reached out to the Lakewood Police Department and the Community Driving School for additional information but did not immediately hear back.



In another car scenario in February 2014, a 10-year-old boy from Norway reportedly waited until his parents fell asleep to take their vehicle for a test drive. After loading up his 18-month-old sister into the car, the preteen attempted to go visit their grandparents — 68 miles away!

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The tot did well for about six miles, but shortly after, he began to swerve off of the road. The erratic driving caught the attention of a nearby snowplow driver, who then alerted authorities. According to Baard Christiansen of Vest Oppland police district, once the Good Samaritan caught up to the kids, the youthful driver had his explanation fully planned out.



“The boy told the snowplow driver he was a dwarf and had left his driver’s license at home,” the police district employee disclosed. They added that the parents soon realized their home was a bit emptier. “The parents woke up and discovered that the children were missing and that someone had taken off with their car. They were pretty upset, as you can imagine.”



Miraculously, both the little boy and his younger sibling, as well as every other driver on the road in the area that day, were completely fine despite the unlicensed Norwegian taking the vehicle for a spin. “I’m pretty sure [the parents are] going to pay very close attention both to their children and to their car keys in the future,” Christiansen added following the fiasco.

