Man Gets Jail for Abandoning Baby After MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley's Daughter Gave Birth in Woods

Alexandra Eckersley pleaded not guilty to related charges

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Liam Quinn is a crime reporter for People Magazine. He previously covered breaking news for The Record/NorthJersey.com.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 04:16PM EDT
George Theberge and Alexandra Eckersley
George Theberge and Alexandra Eckersley. Photo:

Manchester NH Police

After the daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley gave birth to a baby in subfreezing temperatures, a New Hampshire man was sentenced to at least a year in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment, according to the Associated Press, Fox News and the New Hampshire Union Leader.

George Theberge, 45, pleaded guilty in court Monday after reaching a deal with prosecutors, according to the reports. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, faces trial next year after pleading not guilty to charges of assault, reckless conduct and other counts, the AP reports.

Manchester, N.H., police alleged that in December 2022, Alexandra gave birth to a baby boy in the woods in 15-degree temperatures and left the baby alone in a tent for more than an hour before calling police.

Two weeks later, Manchester police arrested Theberge and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a January press release. 

Alexandra’s lawyers claimed she did not know she was pregnant. They also added she called 911 and led authorities to the newborn, and has since completed rehabilitation and regularly visits her son, according to the Associated Press.

In a statement published by WCVB 5 in December, the Eckersley family said they had no prior knowledge of the pregnancy and that Alexandra has “suffered from severe mental illness her entire life.”

Dennis Eckerlsey pitched in the Major Leagues for 24 seasons for Cleveland, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the Oakland A’s and the St. Louis Cardinals, and became known as one of the game's greatest relief pitchers.

