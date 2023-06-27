New England Patriots' Lawrence Guy Says Giving Back Is a 'Priority' as a Father of Four (Exclusive)

Lawrence Guy is continuing to prioritize community as he adjusts to being a father of four.



Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about his first Father's Day since welcoming his fourth baby, son Jaxon, with wife Andrea during Mother's Day weekend, the NFL defensive end, 33, says the addition has been "a big adjustment for everyone involved."

The Guys are parents to newborn son Jaxon, daughter Isabella, 2, son Lawrence Jr. (LJ), 4, and daughter Adriana, 6.

"As a father, I have to juggle the demands of a busy NFL schedule with the needs of my family. It's important to maintain open communication and find ways to support each other during this transition," he tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"Each child may react differently to a new sibling, don’t I know," he laughs, adding, "but with patience and understanding, we work together to create a positive environment for everyone."

The NFL star spent his Father's Day soaking up the joy of being a family of six.

“This Father’s Day was extra special because it was our first with Jaxson! He is such a blessing in our lives and the perfect addition to our growing family," he says. "We spent the weekend exploring Disney with the kids and my amazing wife, Andrea. It was really special.”

Guy says the more beautiful moments he shares with his own family, the more he and Andrea recognize the importance of giving back, particularly to moms in need.

"My wife Andrea and I host an annual baby shower for mothers in need. The event, called 'The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation presents Baby Shower Bash,' provides expectant mothers in need with essential baby items such as UppaBaby strollers, Nuna car seats, Dock-a-Tots, bottles, diapers, wipes, and clothing. The event also includes a fancy brunch, games, raffle prizes, face painting, bounce houses, and more" he tells PEOPLE, having started the tradition in 2017.

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"While Andrea was giving birth to our second child, there was a struggling mother in a room next to us with no support. This truly touched Andrea, and together, we hosted our first baby shower for mothers in need, which was a huge success,' he recalls.



"Since then, the annual event has grown in size and popularity. In 2019, over 20 expectant mothers attended the event, and we were able to provide them with over $40,000 in products and other essential items."

As an athlete with a platform, the NFL star says "giving back to the community and helping those in need is a priority to me."

Guy says his family also leans on community, admitting that the birth of his son was "a bit tougher than the rest."

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"Unfortunately, we had some complications with Jaxson that landed us in NICU, but he is doing great and so is Andrea," he explains. "We are so lucky to have such amazing people supporting us."

He continues to appreciate that support as he gears up for another NFL season.

"Going into another season after a personal moment can be challenging, but also rewarding," Guy concedes. "I’m looking forward to sharing my success with my family and my teammates and using my personal experiences to motivate me on the field."

"As a professional athlete, I need to balance the demands of my career with the needs of my family, but I have the best support system and wife in the world, which allows me to succeed in both areas of my life."

