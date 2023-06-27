New England Patriots' Lawrence Guy Says Giving Back Is a 'Priority' as a Father of Four (Exclusive)

Lawrence Guy welcomed his fourth baby with wife Andrea over Mother's Day weekend

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 10:31AM EDT
courtesy of Lawrence Guy
Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; courtesy of Lawrence Guy

Lawrence Guy is continuing to prioritize community as he adjusts to being a father of four.

Speaking with PEOPLE exclusively about his first Father's Day since welcoming his fourth baby, son Jaxon, with wife Andrea during Mother's Day weekend, the NFL defensive end, 33, says the addition has been "a big adjustment for everyone involved."

The Guys are parents to newborn son Jaxon, daughter Isabella, 2, son Lawrence Jr. (LJ), 4, and daughter Adriana, 6.

"As a father, I have to juggle the demands of a busy NFL schedule with the needs of my family. It's important to maintain open communication and find ways to support each other during this transition," he tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lawrence Guy

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"Each child may react differently to a new sibling, don’t I know," he laughs, adding, "but with patience and understanding, we work together to create a positive environment for everyone."

The NFL star spent his Father's Day soaking up the joy of being a family of six.

“This Father’s Day was extra special because it was our first with Jaxson! He is such a blessing in our lives and the perfect addition to our growing family," he says. "We spent the weekend exploring Disney with the kids and my amazing wife, Andrea. It was really special.”

Guy says the more beautiful moments he shares with his own family, the more he and Andrea recognize the importance of giving back, particularly to moms in need.

"My wife Andrea and I host an annual baby shower for mothers in need. The event, called 'The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation presents Baby Shower Bash,' provides expectant mothers in need with essential baby items such as UppaBaby strollers, Nuna car seats, Dock-a-Tots, bottles, diapers, wipes, and clothing. The event also includes a fancy brunch, games, raffle prizes, face painting, bounce houses, and more" he tells PEOPLE, having started the tradition in 2017.

Lawrence Guy

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"While Andrea was giving birth to our second child, there was a struggling mother in a room next to us with no support. This truly touched Andrea, and together, we hosted our first baby shower for mothers in need, which was a huge success,' he recalls.

"Since then, the annual event has grown in size and popularity. In 2019, over 20 expectant mothers attended the event, and we were able to provide them with over $40,000 in products and other essential items."

As an athlete with a platform, the NFL star says "giving back to the community and helping those in need is a priority to me."

Guy says his family also leans on community, admitting that the birth of his son was "a bit tougher than the rest."

Lawrence Guy

courtesy of Lawrence Guy

"Unfortunately, we had some complications with Jaxson that landed us in NICU, but he is doing great and so is Andrea," he explains. "We are so lucky to have such amazing people supporting us."

He continues to appreciate that support as he gears up for another NFL season.

"Going into another season after a personal moment can be challenging, but also rewarding," Guy concedes. "I’m looking forward to sharing my success with my family and my teammates and using my personal experiences to motivate me on the field."

"As a professional athlete, I need to balance the demands of my career with the needs of my family, but I have the best support system and wife in the world, which allows me to succeed in both areas of my life."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence, Cook Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Husband Cooke Maroney Is the 'Greatest Father in the World' to Baby Son Cy
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for Free Agency Visit â See the Sweet Moment! https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctc8En1RFYG/Â 
Kyle Rudolph Takes 4-Year-Old Son Henry Along for an Adorable Visit with the Minnesota Vikings
Tom Brady's Father's Day Post.
Tom Brady Says 'Being a Dad Is the Best Thing in My Life' in Sweet Father's Day Post
Darius Rucker performs on stage during the 14th Annual Darius and Friends Concert benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Ryman Auditorium on June 05, 2023
Darius Rucker Shares His Father's Day Plans — and Jokes About Being 'Scared' to Be an Empty Nester (Exclusive)
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Him and Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack amid Retirement Announcement
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Christian McCaffrey x The Logan Project
Christian McCaffrey Honors His Super Fan Who Died of Cancer at Age 12: 'Let His Name Live on Forever'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive) Photo Credit: Dana Finemanhttps://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1204552873343396
Roy Orbison Jr. and Wife Asa Expecting Baby No. 4: 'Excited for One More' (Exclusive)
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tom Brady to Be Honored by Patriots at Home Opener: 'I Invited Him Back,' Robert Kraft Says
JJ Watt Shares Sweet Photos of Wife Kealia and Son Koa on Infant's First Vacation
JJ Watt and Wife Kealia Take Son Koa on His First Vacation — See the Adorable Photos!
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Robert Kraft Announces Antisemitism Initiative – And He's Got Tom Brady and Meek Mill On Board
Civil Rights ldr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holding his son Martin III as his daughter Yolanda and wife Coretta greet him at the airport upon his release from Georgia State prison after incarceration for leading boycotts
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline