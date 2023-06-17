New England Patriots player Jack Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday after attempting to bring guns on his flight to Arizona, according to several news publications.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told local news station WCVB-TV that TSA agents found two loaded firearms and ammunition in Jones’ carry-on luggage as it was going through an X-ray scanner at the airports’ security checkpoint around 5:20 p.m.

Approximately 10 minutes later, police arrived to take the 25-year-old New England cornerback — whose full name is Jackie K. Jones — into custody at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks, the outlet reported.

Under TSA rules, firearms must be declared and checked in as checked baggage at the airport. The weapons, along with any ammunition, must also be locked in a hard-sided container. Loaded firearms discovered at checkpoint could result in a fine of between $3,000 - $10,700 and criminal referral per the TSA website.

Jones faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, Massachusetts State Police told Associated Press.

His bail has been set to $50,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court next week, the outlet reported.

Massachusetts State Police and the TSA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The New England Patriots acknowledged that Jones was arrested in a statement released to the media.

"We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a spokesperson for the team said, per ESPN. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."

Jones — who hails from Long Beach, California — came out of the football program at Arizona State University and was drafted by the patriots in the fourth round (121st overall) during the 2022 NFL draft, according to the NFL website.

During his rookie season, he played 13 games and recorded 25 tackles and two interceptions. He is entering his second year with the team.