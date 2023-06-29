New Campaign from Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare Celebrates Skin and Soul with Rayya Ansari and Other Lightworkers

When Alicia Keys launched Keys Soulcare in 2020, the co-founder and “Goddess In Chief” put forth a lifestyle beauty brand that celebrated self-care and inner beauty first and foremost. In the months that followed, it also shined a spotlight on people — Lightworkers — who strive to make positive changes and inspire others.

The community is growing. Meet Rayya Ansari, Ivan Lam and Katrina Rivers, creators who are making the world a better place.

All three have an inner light that shines bright — and in a powerful new campaign (developed by Keys) for the brand’s game-changing It’s Like Skin 2-in-1 Concealer + Tint, that glow is amplified.

Not only does the offering — the latest in the brand’s assortment of Make You color-skincare hybrids — provide buildable light-to-medium coverage, it’s infused with squalene and niacinamide to improve the skin’s texture and tone over time. It’s available in 40 shades.

As with all of the brand’s offerings, this has an affirmation written by Keys: My skin, my power.

PEOPLE sat down with Rayya Ansari to discuss her journey, rituals and what it means to her to own her power.

PEOPLE: Your blog Lovely Surprise took off around 2018. What made you want to create “modest fashion” blog content? What hole did you see in the landscape then, and how has it changed?

Ansari: At first, I started my blog because I saw the attention my style was receiving on social media. People would ask where I got certain things from and I would receive tons of compliments. Later on, I realized that there were not a lot of people posting about how to dress modestly or sharing inspiration. When I started to get messages from Muslim women and non-Muslim women about how I made modesty look cool or gave them ideas on how to dress being covered, I knew I was doing the right thing. I’m so happy that now it’s way more accessible to find others posting modest fashion content.



PEOPLE: What’s the most rewarding thing about your job, and the most difficult?

Ansari: The most rewarding thing for me is that there are young girls and young women who may look up to me and see that they can also do it. When I was growing up I didn’t see any Black Muslim women in beauty campaigns or any campaigns really. That really discouraged me from taking modeling seriously because I didn't think it was possible. But now that me and other Muslim women are getting booked for these jobs they can be inspired to go for it.

The most difficult part is that although times have changed, we still have a long way to go. I do feel like being a Black Muslim woman in this creative industry does have an effect on how many deals I get and how much money I make. Being that we are not at the forefront I think brands don’t think there is a market for us. Or we may not bring a big audience but that’s definitely wrong.

PEOPLE: What is the “mantra” or philosophy behind the content you create?



Ansari: My favorite thing to say is ‘Stay true to yourself.’ I think it’s so important especially with the work that I do because you can be whoever you want on social media, but I think you will get the best results when you are being yourself. Building a community off of your own personality is so rewarding.

PEOPLE: What’s the most powerful thing you’ve heard from a follower?

Ansari: The most powerful thing is always going to be when a Muslim woman tells me that I have made her feel more comfortable and beautiful wearing her hijab. I think my confidence and the way I feel about wearing my hijab shows and it influences others that they can feel that same way. Wearing the hijab is not the easiest journey because of how people in society may view you. You are walking outside visibly showing your faith which you know some people may hate you because of it. So if I can make anyone feel comfortable wearing their hijab I’m happy.

PEOPLE: What’s a common misconception about modest fashion?

Ansari: A common misconception is that it’s boring. When you know how to layer and put certain pieces together you can do no wrong.

PEOPLE: What’s the most empowering thing about modest dressing?



Ansari: The most empowering thing to me is why I do it. As a Muslim woman I dress modestly to please Allah and faith is very important to me. So even on the hottest days when it’s probably the hardest to stay cool and dress modest I still choose to cover up and that's powerful to me.

PEOPLE: How has dressing modestly impacted your beauty philosophy?

Ansari: I think when people dress modestly it forces people to see beauty in a different way. Dressing modestly has really shifted my perception of beauty to what's on the inside. Like a person's personality and how they are to other people. People’s looks can fade and as you grow older you do look different but I feel like when someone is genuinely a good person that’s going to stay and I believe that’s beautiful.

PEOPLE: What’s the most empowering thing about beauty?



Ansari: The most empowering thing is everyone can define what beauty is and what it looks like to them.

PEOPLE: What’s your favorite thing to do when all the makeup is off and you’re not in front of the camera?

Ansari: My favorite thing to do is grab my favorite snacks because I’m a huge snacker and watch a movie I’ve already watched 100 times, preferably an animated film.

PEOPLE: What change do you hope you’re able to make using your platform?



Ansari: I’m just hoping I can encourage everyone to stay true to themselves. Show up as your authentic self always and never compromise your morals for likes and fame.

