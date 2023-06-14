New Book Will Reveal Never-Before-Shared Secrets of Life With The Beatles

Coming in April 2024, 'All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles' by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines Will Contain New Revelations, Including Why They Broke Up

By Staff Author
Published on June 14, 2023 08:00AM EDT
All You Need Is Love book cover tout
Photo:

getty

The Beatles have inspired countless books over the decades. Even though it’s been more than six decades since their formation in 1960 Liverpool, the band continues to fascinate — for both its music and its stories. The band’s 1970 breakup — why it happened (and who if anyone is to blame) — has lingered as a point of debate among Beatles fans. 

The Beatles in matching outfits sitting on a bench

Bettmann/Getty

A new book promises to reveal previously unknown details about the band’s story, including that devastating breakup. All You Need Is Love: An Oral History of The Beatles, by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines, will be published by St. Martin’s Press on April 9, 2024, the press announced today. 

RELATED: Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'

Brown and Gaines previously collaborated on the 1983 bestseller The Love You Make: An Insider's Story of the Beatles, which chronicled the rise and fall of the iconic band, including the often complicated relationships among its four members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. 

RELATED: Paul McCartney's Personal Beatles Photos on Display for First Time in London Exhibit

For the new book, the pair have mined archival interviews with members of The Beatles, as well as with the women who were among their inner circle, including Yoko Ono, Cynthia Lennon, Pattie Harrison Clapton and Maureen Starkey. 

Brown is himself a long-time Beatles insider, having known the Fab Four since their early days as a band; he was best man when Lennon and Oko married in 1969. Steven Gaines is a journalist and author whose books also include Heroes and Villains: The True Story of the Beach Boys and the memoir One of These Things First





