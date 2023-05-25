Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Explore Life Beyond Barbie Land in Hilarious New Trailer

Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken find themselves in a bit of trouble in the new trailer for Barbie.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a new trailer for the upcoming film based on the iconic Mattel toys, teasing Barbie's idyllic life in Barbie Land — and how that lifestyle comes crashing down when the character asks other Barbies and Kens at a dance party: "Do you guys ever think about dying?"



Alarmed by bizarre happenings in Barbie Land, Barbie is prompted by another Barbie (Kate McKinnon) to travel to the real world and discover "the truth about the universe," prompting her and Ken to undertake an odyssey and discover the joys — and downsides — of life with humans.



Will Ferrell's character, the CEO of Mattel, is shown demanding that Barbie and Ken are captured, while the pair appear to be arrested after Barbie punches a man who harasses her on the street.

"To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken," an official logline for the movie teases.



When PEOPLE previously asked Gosling what it was like to "break the internet" with his Ken looks, he joked: "Well, the internet has been trying to break me for years. It gave me no other choice."

He said "we've been having so much fun making this movie and it felt nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we are. I can't wait for the film to come out and for that to continue."



This is the third trailer released for the movie; a teaser trailer released in December featured narration from Helen Mirren in the style of 2001: A Space Odyssey, as she explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys. A second trailer released in April showed off Ken's attempt to join Barbie's adventure to the real world without her knowledge.



Barbie's cast also includes America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya and Dua Lipa.

The film was written and directed by Little Women and Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig, who cowrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie is in theaters July 21.

