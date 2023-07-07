Amazon Just Put So Many New Balance Sneakers on Sale — and These Are the 10 Best Deals

Everything is under $85

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Deal Roundup: New Balance Sneakers Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

The term “old reliable” can refer to a number of different things: a family recipe, a classic rom-com, and (of course) a trusty pair of sneakers

Lucky for you, Amazon just dropped a ton of deals on New Balance sneakers — and shoppers can save up to 38 percent. And if you don’t know where to start, we’ve scoured the Amazon storefront to find the 10 best deals to shop on New Balance sneakers right now. Prices start at $48 on women’s and men’s styles. 

Best New Balance Sneaker Amazon Deals

From cushion-y running shoes to hook-and-loop-closure walking shoes, tons of athletic New Balance sneakers are marked down right now. The best deal we found is on the 608 V5 Cross Trainer, which has earned more than 21,700 perfect ratings. Designed for a range of activities, the shoes are made with a lightweight and cushioned foam midsole that provides support, while its super soft insert makes it plenty comfortable. Plus, its grooved outsole offers flexibility through walking, jogging, and just about any other type of movement. 

One reviewer raved: “This shoe is pretty dang supportive. I work 12-hour hospital shifts (sometimes end up being 13 or 14 hours long) where I rarely ever get to sit down. I’m walking a bunch, sometimes even running… and darn if these [sneakers] don’t support me through the worst and back.” The same shopper also added that they experience “no ankle pain” nor “shin pain” from the sneakers.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $48–$60 (Save 36%)

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

Amazon

And don’t miss the deals on cute and casual kicks, too. The 997H V1 Sneaker pairs a timeless, retro look with an uber comfortable feel. In fact, tons of shoppers have called them “stylish” and one compared them to “walking on a cloud.” The sneakers are available in women’s sizes 5 through 13 and a whopping 71 color combinations; the men’s version of the 997H V1 Sneaker is also marked down at Amazon by 22 percent.

You can also score savings on the popular 515 V3 Sneaker, the functional 577 V1 Lace-Up Walking Shoe, and the X70 Sneaker, which can each lend themselves to a number of different casual outfits while still being super comfy.

New Balance 997H V1 Sneaker, $63 (Save 30%)

Amazon Prime Day New Balance Women's 997H V1 Sneaker

Amazon

Plenty of other styles are marked down — keep scrolling to see some more New Balance sneakers on sale at Amazon right now. 

New Balance Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer, $50–$56 (Save 23%)

Amazon PD New Balance Women's Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainer

Amazon

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, $54–$68 (Save 28%)

New Balance Women's 515 V3 Sneaker

Amazon

New Balance X70 Sneaker, $50–$56 (Save 38%)

Amazon PD New Balance Women's X70 Sneaker

Amazon

New Balance 520 V7 Running Shoe, $48–$60 (Save 26%)

Amazon PD New Balance Women's 520 V7 Running Shoe

Amazon

New Balance 577 V1 Lace-Up Sneaker, $53–$55 (Save 35%)

Amazon PD New Balance Women's 577 V1 Lace-up Walking Shoe

Amazon

New Balance 577 V1 Hook-and-Loop Sneaker, $60 (Save 29%)

Amazon PD New Balance Women's 577 V1 Hook and Loop Walking Shoe

Amazon

New Balance Men’s 997H V1 Sneaker, $67–$81 (Save 26%)

Amazon PD New Balance Men's 997h V1 Sneaker

Amazon

New Balance Men’s 608 V05 Cross Trainer, $55 (Save 27%)

New Balance Men's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

Amazon

