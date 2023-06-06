Entertainment TV Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares How She 'Grew Up with Devi': 'It Definitely Has Shaped Me' Maitreyi Ramakrishnan tells PEOPLE that "thanks to this opportunity that is 'Never Have I Ever' as a whole," she's "definitely" been able to grow as a person By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 6, 2023 12:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has spent the last four years of her life playing Devi Vishwakumar on Never Have I Ever. And with the series coming to an end on Thursday, the experience has been rewarding for the Canadian actress on many levels. "I grew up with Devi, for sure. Like, 17 to 21. Four years too, right?" Ramakrishnan, 21, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Four years of high school, four years of filming and releasing this show. So yeah, it definitely has shaped me, for sure." Ramakrishnan continues, "I've had to grow up myself in different ways. But definitely thanks to this opportunity that is Never Have I Ever as a whole. Because of that, I've become this person, you know?" 'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Took Multiple Items – Including a Harp – from Show's Set Lara Solanki/Netflix Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, sees first-generation Indian-American teenager Devi (Ramakrishnan) navigating the ups and downs of high school life, from crushes to friendship drama to academia. The series premiered on Netflix in April 2020. Devi is far from perfect. However, something Ramakrishnan has enjoyed from filming is seeing Devi's growth over the course of the comedy's four seasons. "The decisions that she makes in season one to season two is already so different, right? Like, she was already making choices that season one Devi wouldn't do," she explains. "So season 1 to season 4, it is insane. She definitely has grown up. She definitely has not only grown up in the way she treats other people, like her family and her friends but also, the way she values herself. That's what it is." Meet the Cast of 'Never Have I Ever': From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships In thinking about what she'll miss most about the show, the Turning Red star says she'll "miss playing a character that is so well rounded of emotion." "She's such a strong character. She has so much to her, and I'm very grateful for that fact, especially as a first role ever," she continues. "But I won't miss it until the next one comes." Courtesy Of Netflix Even though this marks the end of an era for Ramakrishnan, the actress says she already celebrated the milestone by embarking on her "first vacation as an adult." "I took a vacation just for vacation purposes with my cousins, and that was super fun," she says. "We went to Spain, and that was very, very fun." However, one thing Ramakrishnan says she's still learning is "to do things just for myself," which she admits she's "struggling" with. "That is who I am. I am a daughter of a workaholic," she adds. "I am a workaholic." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Season 4 of Never Have I Ever premieres Thursday on Netflix.