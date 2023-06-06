Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares How She 'Grew Up with Devi': 'It Definitely Has Shaped Me'

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has spent the last four years of her life playing Devi Vishwakumar on Never Have I Ever. And with the series coming to an end on Thursday, the experience has been rewarding for the Canadian actress on many levels.

"I grew up with Devi, for sure. Like, 17 to 21. Four years too, right?" Ramakrishnan, 21, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Four years of high school, four years of filming and releasing this show. So yeah, it definitely has shaped me, for sure."

Ramakrishnan continues, "I've had to grow up myself in different ways. But definitely thanks to this opportunity that is Never Have I Ever as a whole. Because of that, I've become this person, you know?"

Never Have I Ever, co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, sees first-generation Indian-American teenager Devi (Ramakrishnan) navigating the ups and downs of high school life, from crushes to friendship drama to academia. The series premiered on Netflix in April 2020.

Devi is far from perfect. However, something Ramakrishnan has enjoyed from filming is seeing Devi's growth over the course of the comedy's four seasons.

"The decisions that she makes in season one to season two is already so different, right? Like, she was already making choices that season one Devi wouldn't do," she explains. "So season 1 to season 4, it is insane. She definitely has grown up. She definitely has not only grown up in the way she treats other people, like her family and her friends but also, the way she values herself. That's what it is."

In thinking about what she'll miss most about the show, the Turning Red star says she'll "miss playing a character that is so well rounded of emotion."

"She's such a strong character. She has so much to her, and I'm very grateful for that fact, especially as a first role ever," she continues. "But I won't miss it until the next one comes."



Even though this marks the end of an era for Ramakrishnan, the actress says she already celebrated the milestone by embarking on her "first vacation as an adult."

"I took a vacation just for vacation purposes with my cousins, and that was super fun," she says. "We went to Spain, and that was very, very fun."

However, one thing Ramakrishnan says she's still learning is "to do things just for myself," which she admits she's "struggling" with.

"That is who I am. I am a daughter of a workaholic," she adds. "I am a workaholic."

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever premieres Thursday on Netflix.