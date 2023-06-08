'Never Have I Ever' Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares What She Learned from 'Mentor for Life' Mindy Kaling

"I'm so grateful for her for so many reasons," the actress tells PEOPLE of the show's creator

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and Dana Rose Falcone
Published on June 8, 2023 12:54 PM
Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty 

Never has Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ever had a supporter like Mindy Kaling.

The Never Have I Ever star, 21, tells PEOPLE she considers the show’s creator “a mentor for life.”

“I love Mindy. She's the coolest,” Ramakrishnan says. “I'm so grateful for her for so many reasons. I think one of the biggest things I've learned from her is that, as women of color, people will continue to underestimate you. People will not value you. They're not going to see the absolute diamond that you are.”

Ramakrishnan knows she shouldn’t give into that mindset.

“You can't think the way that they do,” she says. “As long as you see your value, walk in there and absolutely sparkle — sparkle and shine and prove all of them wrong.”

Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani arrives at the Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2023

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ramakrishnan says that while watching Kaling, 43, she learned “the harsh truth" that women of color "have to run 10 times faster.”

But Ramakrishnan wants to put in the work.

“I suck at running. I am woefully unfit,” the Netflix star admits. “But you know what? As someone who has been so unfit, I'm like, ‘I'm going to work hard.' And now I go to the gym. I'm going to go take vocal lessons. I'm going to go take dancing lessons. I'm going to go do all of these things and make myself absolutely amazing.”

She credits Kaling for inspiring that mentality. “I admire Mindy so freaking much. Seriously,” Ramakrishnan says. “She's kind of stuck with me, but I don't think she minds.”

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever.
Netflix

At the season 4 premiere of Never Have I Ever in Los Angeles last week, Ramakrishnan shared how she felt about the show coming to an end.

“Devi’s, like, dead now,” Ramakrishnan told PEOPLE. “She's in the realm of finished shows, just like Michael Scott [from The Office] and Eleanor and Chidi from The Good Place — they're all dead."

Still, Ramakrishnan, said she felt “great” because “I'm just so overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“I used to feel more bittersweet about it, but we've had some time to process, like months, and I feel really good about it right now,” she continued. “I feel very proud and just truly blessed.”

Never Have I Ever season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

