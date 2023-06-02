'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reflect on Series End: 'It’s Hard to Say Goodbye' (Exclusive)

The stars of the Netflix show, created by Mindy Kaling, opened up to PEOPLE about how they feel as the comedy wraps after four seasons

By Dana Rose Falcone
and Topher Gauk-Roger
Published on June 2, 2023 03:05 PM
Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez and Richa Moorjani arrives at the Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" Season 4 Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2023
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

For Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the end of the Netflix series feels like a death of sorts.

“Devi’s like, dead now,” Ramakrishnan, 21, told PEOPLE of her character at Thursday’s Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. “She's in the realm of finished shows, just like Michael Scott [from The Office] and Eleanor and Chidi from The Good Place — they're all dead."

"Devi might be dead, but this girl is feeling great, because I'm just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” she added of her current mindset.

However, Ramakrishnan admitted it took her a while to get to that place. “I used to feel more bittersweet about it, but we've had some time to process, like months, and I feel really good about it right now,” she continued. “I feel very proud and just truly blessed.”

Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross, also said “it's hard to say goodbye” to the series.

Never Have I Ever lives on, though. So if I'm ever sad, I'll just go back and watch my favorite moments,” Lewison, 22, said. “I think the hardest thing is not being able to not being able to [do] more seasons, because this was a show that I dreamed about ever since I was a kid. It was something loved by millions of people around the world, that is changing the industry, whose writing is absolutely brilliant, whose cast is unbelievably talented and kind.”

Never Have I Ever
Lara Solanki/Netflix

The actor called working on the series “a dream come true” and cherishes the friendships he made while shooting the show.

“Our friendships, that lives on forever,” he said. “We're going to be in each other's lives like weddings, children, all that stuff. We are not going anywhere.”

Lewison also had a prediction for where his character might be in the future. “The characters live on in my head,” the Texas native said. “I'd like to think that in 10 years down the line, maybe Ben's running a company or he's a big lawyer.”

As for Darren Barnet, the show’s hunky Paxton Hall-Yoshida, he hasn’t thought that far down the line. “I'm taking it in day by day, second by second,” Barnet, 32, said at the premiere. “I don't know if it's already hit me yet, but I'm surrounded by people I love and adore. I could not be luckier.”

Never Have I Ever. Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 403 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Â© 2023
Netflix

Benjamin Norris, who plays Paxton’s best friend Trent Harrison, said he and Barnet “cried in each other's arms” when filming wrapped.

“I am so sad that it's over, but I'm so happy that it happened,” Morris shared. “I learned so much about myself working on that show. Every minute counted. I learned about the kind of projects that I want to work on in the future. I want to work on shows like this: shows that have people who care about the project, who care about each other and are just respectful to each other. You show up to that set every day and you have a good time. That's what I want to do.”

Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi’s cousin Kamala Nandiwadal, said the reality of the show ending didn’t hit her until Thursday’s finale event.

“It doesn't feel good,” Moorjani, 34, said. “It hadn't hit me until today and coming here and realizing this is the last time we're going to have a premiere like this. It’s exciting that we're here, but it's also devastating. I feel so grateful to have been a part of it at all.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Never Have I Ever season 4 premieres Thursday on Netflix.

 

Related Articles
Ivan Hernandez, Kim Cattrall
'And Just Like That...' Star Ivan Hernandez on Kim Cattrall's 'SATC' Return: 'It's Something the Fans Wanted'
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Belle Hamlin
Henry Eikenberry and Delilah Hamlin Make Red Carpet Couple Debut — and Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Approve! (Exclusive)
Mindy Kaling attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Mindy Kaling Calls 'Never Have I Ever' Her Career 'Highlight,' but Still Felt She Had to Skip Final Premiere
Sean Blakemore
'General Hospital' Alum Sean Blakemore on Having to 'Fight' for Opportunity: Hollywood Can 'Lock You in a Box' (Exclusive)
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham on 'Ted Lasso' Future: 'None of Us Know' — Maybe Not Even Jason Sudeikis
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have Sweet '7th Heaven' Mini-Reunion at 'Cruel Summer' Premiere
The Cast of Never Have I Ever
Meet the Cast of 'Never Have I Ever': From Past Roles to Off-Screen Relationships
THE BACHELORETTE Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson's Official 'Bachelorette' Cast Is Revealed: Meet the 25 Men Vying for Her Heart
Outdaughtered
'OutDaughtered': Adam Is a 'Drill Sergeant' to Blayke and the Quints as Danielle Grows Her Business (Exclusive)
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Sammi Giancola Calls on a 'Jersey Shore' Legend to Tease Her Return: 'The Sweetest Thing You've Ever Seen'
Brad Garrett of ABC's 'Single Parents' poses for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Brad Garrett Reveals the Treasured Item He Took from the 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Set (Exclusive)
SEX and THE CITY ROLLOUT, Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says Seeing a Real Gay Bar on 'Sex and the City' 'Felt So Radical' at the Time
David and Sheila
'Before the 90 Days' Star David Praises 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Sheila for Being 'Better Than Any' Woman He's Dated (Exclusive)
SEX AND THE CITY Rollout, Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Believes Sex and the City 'Made Being Single Cool': 'It Made You Feel Empowered'
exclusive behind the scenes photos from the FUBAR premiere day and press day, courtesy of star Travis Van Winkle
'FUBAR' Star Travis Van Winkle Shares His Premiere Day Photo Diary, Schwarzenegger and All (Exclusive)
Vanessa from The Ultimatum Queer Love and host JoAnna Garcia Swisher
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Host JoAnna Garcia Swisher on Why Cast's Attack on Vanessa Was 'Important' (Exclusive)