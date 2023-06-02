'Never Have I Ever' Cast Reflect on Series End: 'It’s Hard to Say Goodbye' (Exclusive)

For Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the end of the Netflix series feels like a death of sorts.

“Devi’s like, dead now,” Ramakrishnan, 21, told PEOPLE of her character at Thursday’s Never Have I Ever season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. “She's in the realm of finished shows, just like Michael Scott [from The Office] and Eleanor and Chidi from The Good Place — they're all dead."

"Devi might be dead, but this girl is feeling great, because I'm just so overwhelmed with gratitude,” she added of her current mindset.

However, Ramakrishnan admitted it took her a while to get to that place. “I used to feel more bittersweet about it, but we've had some time to process, like months, and I feel really good about it right now,” she continued. “I feel very proud and just truly blessed.”

Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross, also said “it's hard to say goodbye” to the series.

“Never Have I Ever lives on, though. So if I'm ever sad, I'll just go back and watch my favorite moments,” Lewison, 22, said. “I think the hardest thing is not being able to not being able to [do] more seasons, because this was a show that I dreamed about ever since I was a kid. It was something loved by millions of people around the world, that is changing the industry, whose writing is absolutely brilliant, whose cast is unbelievably talented and kind.”

Lara Solanki/Netflix

The actor called working on the series “a dream come true” and cherishes the friendships he made while shooting the show.

“Our friendships, that lives on forever,” he said. “We're going to be in each other's lives like weddings, children, all that stuff. We are not going anywhere.”

Lewison also had a prediction for where his character might be in the future. “The characters live on in my head,” the Texas native said. “I'd like to think that in 10 years down the line, maybe Ben's running a company or he's a big lawyer.”

As for Darren Barnet, the show’s hunky Paxton Hall-Yoshida, he hasn’t thought that far down the line. “I'm taking it in day by day, second by second,” Barnet, 32, said at the premiere. “I don't know if it's already hit me yet, but I'm surrounded by people I love and adore. I could not be luckier.”

Netflix

Benjamin Norris, who plays Paxton’s best friend Trent Harrison, said he and Barnet “cried in each other's arms” when filming wrapped.

“I am so sad that it's over, but I'm so happy that it happened,” Morris shared. “I learned so much about myself working on that show. Every minute counted. I learned about the kind of projects that I want to work on in the future. I want to work on shows like this: shows that have people who care about the project, who care about each other and are just respectful to each other. You show up to that set every day and you have a good time. That's what I want to do.”

Richa Moorjani, who plays Devi’s cousin Kamala Nandiwadal, said the reality of the show ending didn’t hit her until Thursday’s finale event.

“It doesn't feel good,” Moorjani, 34, said. “It hadn't hit me until today and coming here and realizing this is the last time we're going to have a premiere like this. It’s exciting that we're here, but it's also devastating. I feel so grateful to have been a part of it at all.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Never Have I Ever season 4 premieres Thursday on Netflix.