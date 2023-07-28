Amazon Is Packed with Neutral Rugs for an Easy Home Refresh, and Our 8 Favorites Are Under $100

Including indoor accent rugs, outdoor area rugs, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Published on July 28, 2023

If you’re looking for an easy way to pull together your patio, living room, or bedroom, you can’t go wrong with an area rug. 

Right now, Amazon is packed with tons of area rugs under $100  — and we’re eyeing the neutral options since they instantly warm up any space, plus they’re a breeze to style with most color palettes. So we pulled together a list of neutral area rugs and accent rugs, and we included outdoor rugs for decks and patios and indoor rugs for just about anywhere in the home. 

Keep reading to check out our favorite affordable neutral rugs to shop at Amazon. Whether you’re looking to add texture to a room with a jute rug or anchor a living room with a farmhouse-style area rug, there’s something for every space. Even better, a handful of our picks are currently on sale, with prices starting at $33. 

Neutral Rugs Under $100 at Amazon

NuLoom Asha Simple Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $85 (Save $55)

Amazon nuLOOM Asha Simple Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Amazon

If you’re shopping for your patio, check out the NuLoom Asha Simple Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug while it’s on sale for $85. The brown rug, which has a two-tone border, is made of sturdy material, so it can be placed in high-traffic areas. It also has a low height, so it can be placed under outdoor furniture or near the door. And it’s easy to clean since it can be hosed down or spot cleaned. 

Customers who’ve given it a five-star rating rave that it’s “beautiful” and “durable” in their reviews. One shopper, who placed the rug on their patio, shared, “It has been through sun, thunderstorms, smokers’ ashes… spilled drinks, cat hair, and bugs. I sweep it all off and it still looks like new.”

Artistic Weavers Indoor/ Outdoor Textured Area Rug, $87

Amazon Artistic Weavers Ivor Outdoor Textured Area Rug

Amazon

To incorporate texture inside or outside your home, consider picking up the Artistic Weavers Indoor/ Outdoor Textured Area Rug. The cream rug has a raised boho pattern that adds dimension, but it still has a low pile, so you can put it under furniture. It’s machine woven with material that’s designed to hold up to everyday use, whether you place it on a deck or in the living room. Shoppers who gave it a perfect rating call out that it’s “soft” and “looks expensive.”

Ramanta Home Jute Braided Rug, $40

Amazon Ramanta Home Jute Braided Rug

Amazon

If you’re in the market for accent rugs, scoop up the Ramanta Home Jute Braided Rug that’s $40. The round reversible rug, which is handmade of 100 percent jute, looks great under a round dining table or near an entryway. It has a braided weave that’s unique to each rug.

Nearly 700 customers have given it a five-star rating, raving in their reviews that it “lays flat” and is “good quality.” One shopper shared, “This rug is gorgeous,” and added, “We have it in our entryway and it looks incredible!” 

Below, check out more of the best neutral rugs under $100 to shop at Amazon. 

NuLoom Becca Vintage Tile Area Rug, $77 (Save $59)

Amazon nuLOOM Becca Vintage Tile Area Rug

Amazon

Lochas Shag Cream Rug, $19 (Save $7)

Amazon LOCHAS Fluffy Soft Cream Area Rug

Amazon

Artistic Weavers Melodie Boho Farmhouse Area Rug, $97

Amazon Artistic Weavers Melodie Boho Farmhouse Area Rug

Amazon

Leevan Braided Area Rug, $54

Amazon LEEVAN Washable Area Rug

Amazon

Leevan Boho Runner Rug, $36

Amazon LEEVAN Boho Runner Rug

Amazon

Nourison Positano Indoor/Outdoor Beige Area Rug, $33 (Save $25)

Amazon Nourison Positano Indoor/Outdoor Beige 4' x 6' Area Rug

Amazon

