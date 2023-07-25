'Virgin River' Season 5 Features Holiday Cheer, Breakup Blues and a Dangerous Wildfire — See the First Look!

This post contains spoilers for Virgin River.

A new season of Virgin River is just around the corner.

Season 5 of the hit series premieres this fall and will be split into two parts. Part 1, consisting of 10 episodes, will debut on Netflix on Sept. 7. The final two episodes of the season, which will be holiday specials, will drop on Nov. 30.

Teasing what's to come, Netflix says the new season “features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.”

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. Netflix

Season 5 picks up after Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) got engaged and confirmed that he is, in fact, the father of her unborn baby. However, there may be trouble in paradise as “issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic” and her pregnancy unexpectedly “sparks an emotional connection to her past.”

Jack will face some “long overdue confrontations” as he struggles with his demons and runs into conflict with his ex-girlfriend Charmine (Lauren Hammersley). Meanwhile, Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O'Toole) must “find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.”

Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River. Netflix

Additional cast members for season 5 include Colin Lawrence (John), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan), Zibby Allen (Brie), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), Marco Grazzini (Mike), Mark Ghanimé (Dr. Cameron), Kai Bradbury (Denny) and newcomer Kandyse McClure. New showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, the creator of Greek, will be taking over from previous showrunner Sue Tenney.

In an interview with Glamour in July 2022, Henderson teased the upcoming installment as “the best season yet.”

"The baby stuff gets really interesting [in season 5]," the actor shared. "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave."

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River. Netflix

Additionally, executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum last year that “what you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for.”

Virgin River first premiered in 2019, with its initial premise centered around nurse practitioner Mel moving from LA to the quiet northern California town in search of a fresh start. The series is based on the books by Robyn Carr. It was renewed for a sixth season in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Seasons 1-4 of Virgin River are available to stream now on Netflix.