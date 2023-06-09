Netflix Password Sharing Policy Leads to Rise in Account Sign-Ups

According to data from the research firm Antenna, Netflix averaged 73,000 sign-ups daily from May 23 to May 28

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 10:09PM EDT
Netflix streaming service
Netflix. Photo:

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Netflix's controversial new password sharing policy may not be popular — but it does appear to be working.

On May 23, the streamer launched its paid password-sharing feature in the US. The new policy — which requires all account users to be in the same household and reside in the same location as the “primary account owner” — was created to boost subscriptions and curb password-sharing between users who don’t live together.

Netflix sign in page
Netflix sign in.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty

According to data from the research firm Antenna, Netflix averaged 73,000 daily sign-ups from May 23 to May 28, marking a +102% increase from its previous 60-day average. Additionally, the streamer saw almost 100,000 daily sign-ups on both May 26 and May 27. 

These figures surpassed even the sign-up spikes that Antenna saw during the early U.S. Covid-19 lockdowns in March and April 2020, when users were all inside and binging Tiger King

During this period, Netflix had the four single largest days for U.S. user acquisition since the research company first began tracking the streamer back in 2019.

Cancellations also increased, but not to the same extent that subscriptions did.

Netflix rolled out its paid sharing feature in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain in February.

Netflix Whos Watching
Netflix profiles.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account with features like profiles and multiple streams,” Netflix stated in a news release back in February. “While these have been hugely popular, they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix. Today, over 100 million households are sharing accounts — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films.”

This has created concern and confusion about how it could impact, for example, college students who live away from home, people who travel frequently or families with multiple homes. Subscribers now have the option to buy an “extra member,” priced at an additional $7.99 a month in the U.S., to cover users who don’t live with them but still wish to use that account.

A Netflix spokesperson also told Variety that they would begin blocking devices that are detected as being used by someone “outside the account-holder’s primary residence” after a “certain number” of days.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“A Netflix account is meant to be shared by people who live together in one household,” the company’s help page reads. “People who are not in your household will need to sign up for their own account to watch Netflix.”

Related Articles
Netflix Whos Watching
Netflix Password Sharing Ban: Everything to Know
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte
What Netflix's Password Sharing Ban Means for Viewers as It Goes into Effect
netflix-logo.jpg
Netflix Will Test Charging Users for Sharing Subscriptions Outside of Their Households
best streaming services for movies
The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie
A child psychologist Play therapist colors with a girl and her mom during a play therapy
Does Your Child Need Therapy? Look No Further Than These Online Therapy Companies
Halle Berry arrives at LA County High School for the Arts presents Future Artists Gala at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on March 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images); Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images); Rapper The Game visits Music Choice on September 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Halle Berry, Ciara, The Game, and More Celebrities React to Losing Blue Checkmark on Twitter
best internet and tv bundles
Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles
This November 20, 2007 photo shows demonstrators holding signs during the 20072008 Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood. - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers will go on strike May 2, 2023, their union said, after talks with studios and streamers over pay and other conditions ended without a deal.
Everything to Know About the Hollywood Writers Guild Strike, Including the TV Shows and Movies Affected
Couple talking face to face on bed during online marriage counseling
The Best Online Couples Therapy to Help You Navigate Any Relationship Issues
lolo jones
Olympian Lolo Jones Jokes That She's No Longer Twitter-Verified, but 'Verified on Bumble'
best streaming bundles
You'll Never Run Out of Things to Watch with These 10 Streaming Bundles
Usb port charger inside of public transport bus
'Bad Actors' Can Hack Free Public Charging Stations to Steal Data and Install Malware, FBI Warns
Pharmacist with digital tablet for Online Pharmacy
Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies
meta
1 Million Facebook Users May Have Had Passwords Stolen Through Fake Apps
best soccer streaming services
10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams
best live tv streaming services
The Ultimate Guide to Streaming Services That Carry Live TV Channels