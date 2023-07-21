Entertainment TV Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series Hits the High Seas With First Trailer — Watch! The live-action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series will be released in August By JP Mangalindan JP Mangalindan JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 10:04PM EDT Photo: Netflix Netflix is setting sail where no streaming service has gone before when its new action-packed series One Piece debuts in August. Based on the popular Japanese manga series, One Piece follows the high-seas adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero) and Sanji (Taz Skylar). Luffy is a young adventurer who sets off from his small village on a journey to "One Piece," a mythical treasure. To find it, however, Luffy must find a crew, search the seas and outwit treacherous rivals along the way. Adapting the bestselling manga into a high-budget show was a seven-year process, One Piece’s creator Eiichiro Oda wrote in a letter Netflix shared. “There was so much that went into it — all the efforts by the actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that only be done in live action, the dialogue — and the process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself," Oda wrote. The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now Oda-Sensei was hands-on throughout the process. Once filming wrapped, the producers even agreed to re-shoot scenes because he felt “they weren’t good enough to put into the world.” There were also some lines he felt didn’t quite fit the show’s hero, Luffy. “But when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, ‘It works when it’s Iñaki performing it as Luffy!" he added. "As a matter of fact, it works great!!’” Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. One Piece premieres on Netflix on Aug. 31.